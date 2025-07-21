RotoWire expert Joe Mayo outlines his top fantasy WNBA risers and fallers for this week, including Maya Caldwell, who's getting the first crack in the Dream's starting lineup sans Rhyne Howard.

Fantasy WNBA Post All-Star Break: Top Risers and Fallers

The WNBA is back to its regularly scheduled programming after the All-Star break, and Week 9 is set to resume with a five-game slate Tuesday.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 9 (Part 2)

Li Yueru, Dallas Wings : Yueru has been a mainstay in the Wings' starting five since late June, and her recent hot streak makes her a promising addition in fantasy leagues. The 28-year-old center has stuffed the stat sheet over the club's last three games, averaging 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks across 26.3 minutes per game during that span. Additionally, she has posted two double-doubles over Dallas' last five outings. While Luisa Geiselsoder continues to receive meaningful playing time in the frontcourt, Teaira McCowan has logged single-digit minutes in three straight games. Yueru has benefited from McCowan's reduced role, and it wouldn't be surprising if that trend continues.

Cecilia Zandalasini, Golden State Valkyries : Zandalasini saw a reduced role after returning from an eight-game absence due to a EuroBasket commitment, but she has now logged at least 18 minutes in three consecutive outings. During that span, the 29-year-old guard has averaged 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 21.0 minutes per game. While her role has been fairly inconsistent this season, Zandalasini's recent uptick in minutes is a promising sign for her fantasy relevance.

Maya Caldwell, Atlanta Dream : Caldwell has played a somewhat inconsistent role this season, though she has started each of Atlanta's last two games due to Rhyne Howard (knee) being sidelined. With Howard ruled out for at least the rest of July, Caldwell has a chance to capitalize and could serve as a viable streaming option. During her last two outings, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field across 32.0 minutes per game.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Alysha Clark, Seattle Storm : Clark started her first seven regular-season appearances but has since shifted to a bench role. The veteran forward hasn't logged more than 18 minutes in 10 consecutive games, and her production has declined significantly of late. Over her last four outings, Clark has averaged 1.0 points and 2.3 rebounds across just 10.8 minutes per game. Additionally, she has gone scoreless in three consecutive appearances.

Stefanie Dolson, Washington Mystics : The 33-year-old center started Washington's first 11 regular-season games but has since been replaced by Shakira Austin, who began the year on a minutes restriction. Dolson's role has diminished recently, as she's logged single-digit minutes in two of the Mystics' last six games. During that span, she has averaged 2.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting just 30.0 percent from the field in 12.5 minutes per game.

Monique Billings, Golden State Valkyries : Billings has had an inconsistent role all season and has regressed since starting six consecutive games in June. The 29-year-old forward has logged single-digit minutes in two of Golden State's last four matchups, during which she has averaged 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in just 11.5 minutes per game. While Billings has delivered some big performances in 2025, her volatile role limits her fantasy value.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 9

Natasha Mack, Phoenix Mercury : Mack has started four consecutive outings for the injury-riddled Mercury, averaging 5.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 22.8 minutes per game during that span. The 27-year-old remains a viable streaming candidate, particularly if Satou Sabally (ankle) and Kahleah Copper (hamstring) remain sidelined. However, the addition of DeWanna Bonner will likely complicate the frontcourt rotation once the team returns to full strength.

