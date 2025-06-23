This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.

Fantasy WNBA Week 6: Top Risers and Fallers

The WNBA features five multi-game slates this week, including five games on the schedule for Friday and Sunday. Below are some of the top fantasy WNBA risers and fallers heading into Week 6.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 6

Aneesah Morrow, Connecticut Sun: Morrow was productive in college during her time at DePaul and LSU and was drafted by the Sun with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft. She dealt with a knee injury to begin the regular season and was brought along slowly over the first few weeks of Connecticut's schedule, but she's had more opportunities to contribute recently, averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game over her last three appearances. After making her first career start Sunday against the Valkyries, the 22-year-old could remain in the starting five in the near future since Marina Mabrey is slated to miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury.

Laeticia Amihere, Golden State Valkyries: Amihere was surprisingly let go by the Valkyries ahead of the regular season, but she recently rejoined the team while Golden State deals with several absences due to players competing in EuroBasket. Amihere was limited to two points and a rebound in 15 minutes during her season debut, but she's been much more productive in recent outings, averaging 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game over her last three appearances, including a double-double against Connecticut on Sunday.

Aziaha James, Dallas Wings: Part of James' recent increase in production has been due to DiJonai Carrington's absence while she deals with a rib injury. However, James has started in three consecutive appearances, and Carrington was active for two of those matchups. As a starter, James has averaged 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.3 minutes per game. Her upside could decrease slightly once Carrington returns to action, but James is available in plenty of fantasy leagues and is at least a solid streaming option heading into Week 6.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Hailey Van Lith, Chicago Sky: Van Lith had a few encouraging performances in the wake of Courtney Vandersloot's season-ending knee injury, but the rookie has been quieter in recent matchups. Over her last three appearances, Van Lith has averaged 3.7 points and 1.7 assists in 18.3 minutes per game. Van Lith's production could improve down the stretch since she'll likely be thrust into action more often than initially anticipated, but some growing pains are to be expected as she adjusts to the professional level.

Aaliyah Edwards, Washington Mystics: After missing the first four games of the season due to a back injury, Edwards has played exclusively off the bench in her first 10 appearances of 2025. She hasn't played more than 20 minutes in any game and has had limited upside, but her role has been especially muted in recent outings, averaging just 3.0 points in 9.7 minutes per game over her last three appearances. The Mystics have relied on rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen to remain competitive this season, limiting Edwards' upside.

Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries: Although many players have had increased production for the shorthanded Valkyries recently, Burton has struggled to find her shot over her last several outings, shooting just 22.5 percent from the floor over her last five appearances. During that time, she's averaged just 8.4 points, 5.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game. The 24-year-old has had plenty of opportunities to contribute for the league's newest franchise early in the season and has the talent to bounce back at some point, but she's been cold over the last few weeks.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 6

Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics: Like Aaliyah Edwards, Austin appeared to be brought along slowly over the first few weeks of the year after dealing with a preseason injury. However, Austin has reclaimed a starting role over the last three matchups and has averaged 19.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 steals in 29.7 minutes per game during that time. Austin has had stellar per-minute efficiency throughout her career when healthy, and now that she appears to have shed her early-season restrictions, she's a candidate to shine during the Mystics' three-game week.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.