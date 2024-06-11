WNBA All-Star Weekend 2024: How to Vote, What Events to Expect

The WNBA All-Star Weekend 2024 takes place in Phoenix from July 19-20. From the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game to the exhilarating STARRY® WNBA 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, this is a weekend you won't want to miss. Fans can participate by voting for their favorite players starting June 13, so gear up to support your WNBA stars and be part of the action!

How to Vote for WNBA All-Stars

Vote for your favorite WNBA All-Stars starting Thursday, June 13 at 2 p.m. ET until Saturday, June 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans, players, and media can vote on WNBA.com and the WNBA App.

Fans can vote for up to 10 players daily (four backcourt and six frontcourt).

Key Dates:

June 16, 22, 27: "2-for-1 Days" where votes count twice.

"2-for-1 Days" where votes count twice. July 2: All-Star Game rosters announced.

All-Star Game:

Date: Saturday, July 20

Saturday, July 20 Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Footprint Center, Phoenix Broadcast: ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT Teams: USA Basketball Women's National Team vs. Team WNBA

Events:

July 19: STARRY® WNBA 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

STARRY® WNBA 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. July 19-20: WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank at the Phoenix Convention Center, celebrating WNBA, fashion, music, and culture.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex.