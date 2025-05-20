WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, May 20

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, May 20

The WNBA regular season rolls on Tuesday with two more games, including Caitlin Clark and the new-look Fever's second outing of the campaign.

Top WNBA Bets for Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever over 173 points (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:30 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Fever were third in points scored per game last year (85), but I think they run away with that title in 2025. They scored 93 points in the opener against Chicago and didn't even play the regulars their full allotment of minutes due to the blowout nature of the contest. The Dream certainly struggled in their regular-season opening loss to the Mystics, but that was mostly defensive miscues, as they gave up 94 points and scored 90. I think both teams prefer to play at a quick pace, which should mean plenty of offense.

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun over 166.5 (-112)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. CT

Daniel Dobish: The lack of defense was evident on both sides in their initial offerings. Las Vegas was routed by the defending champs, 92-78 in New York, and Jewell Loyd struggled in her debut for the Aces at both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, the Sun lost 90-85 at home against the Washington Mystics, and it appears those two Eastern Conference teams might be battling all season to stay out of the cellar. With both teams yielding 90-plus points in their respective openers, going high on the total is the way to roll in Game 2 for both sides.

Jackie Young over 25.5 PRA vs. Connecticut Sun

BetMGM Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Darrell Harris: Young had a game on par with last season's averages in the Aces opener against the Liberty, finishing with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Keep in mind, that was against the defending champions, and she had 19 field-goal attempts. Tonight's matchup with Connecticut presents more favorable matchups for the Las Vegas backcourt, and even with diminished volume, Young could comfortably surpass 25.5 PRA again tonight.