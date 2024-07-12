WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, July 12

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, July 12

The final weekend of WNBA action before the All-Star break features three multi-game slates, beginning with three games Friday, including a matchup between two of the better teams in the league, the Lynx and the Storm.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Friday, July 12

Aliyah Boston Over 22.5 Points + Rebounds (-122) vs. Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:20 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Boston is coming off one of her quieter performances of the season, as she was held to six points and six rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Mystics in which she committed five fouls. However, she had been productive in her previous appearances, as she had tallied at least 23 points + rebounds in nine of her previous 10 outings, including a matchup against the Mercury.

Allisha Gray Over 17.5 Points (-128) vs. Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:25 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Dream have been inconsistent in recent weeks amid injuries to Rhyne Howard (ankle), Jordin Canada (finger) and Aerial Powers (calf), but Gray has remained a bright spot for the shorthanded Atlanta squad. Gray has scored at least 19 points in each of her last five appearances, and she tallied 24 points during the first meeting between Atlanta and Las Vegas this season. The Aces have allowed the fourth-most points to opposing guards this season, so I like Gray's chances of maintaining her hot streak Friday.

Bridget Carleton Over 10.5 Points (-115) at Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Carleton has seen an increased role over the past few games since Napheesa Collier (foot) has been sidelined. Collier is doubtful for Friday's matchup, so Carleton's uptick in usage should continue. Carleton has scored at least 12 points in each of her last three appearances, and although the Storm have allowed the third-fewest points per game to opposing forwards this season, Carleton tallied 12 points against the Sun on July 4, a team that has allowed the fourth-fewest points to opposing guards. Carleton will have her hands full, but I like her chances of staying hot on the scoreboard since the Lynx will remain shorthanded Friday.