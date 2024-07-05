WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, July 5

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, July 5

Following a two-game holiday slate, the WNBA kicks off an action-packed with three matchups, including an intriguing game between the Dream and Wings, two teams in need of a victory following recent losing streaks.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Friday, July 5

Tina Charles Over 8.5 Rebounds (-136) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Charles has had a few inconsistent stretches on the boards over the first half of the season, but she's posted double-doubles in each of her last two appearances. The Dream will also be playing without Aerial Powers (illness) and Jordin Canada (finger) during Friday's matchup, in addition to Rhyne Howard's (ankle) continued absence. The Wings have a decent frontcourt that features Natasha Howard and Teaira McCowan, but Charles has been effective regardless of the opponent in recent matchups.

Ezi Magbegor Under 14.5 Points (-128) vs. Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:10 p.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: In Seattle's first meeting with Chicago, Magbegor scored 13 points on 12 shot attempts. As Seattle's fourth scoring option, she hasn't had more than 13 field-goal attempts in any game, and during the team's current four-game win streak, she is averaging only 8.3 attempts per game. In this particular matchup, I like how Chicago's rookie frontcourt of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso has been playing lately, limiting the effectiveness of opposing bigs. Tina Charles went 8-for-21, and Napheesa Collier went 5-for-13 in recent matchups.

Kelsey Plum Over 18.5 Points (-108) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Plum has been on a scoring tear recently, topping 20 points in three of her last four appearances. She's had plenty of shot volume and has converted 53.6 percent of her field-goal attempts over her last four outings, even when factoring in a 1-for-8 showing while putting up two points against Washington last Saturday. While Friday's game has some blowout potential, I expect Plum to be involved on the scoreboard.