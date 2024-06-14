WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, June 14

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, June 14

The WNBA has two games on the schedule for Friday night, including several talented rookies facing off, as Aaliyah Edwards and the Mystics will take on Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and the Sky. Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink and the Sparks will attempt to take down one of the hottest teams in the league in the Lynx.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Friday, June 14

Dearica Hamby Over 10.5 Rebounds (-125) at Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook - 10:10 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Hamby has grabbed double-digit rebounds in four straight games, including 11 boards against Minnesota on June 9. She's averaging 11.4 rebounds per game this season, and the Lynx give up a league-worst 36.7 rebounds per game to opposing teams.

Los Angeles Sparks Team Total Under 72.5 Points at Minnesota Lynx (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Nick Whalen: Minnesota is off to a fantastic start, holding the best NET rating and defensive rating in the WNBA through 12 games. They already have one victory over the Sparks on June 5, when they held Los Angeles to just 62 points. Meanwhile, the Sparks have been the second-worst offense in the league thus far, and this should be a spot where the Lynx can control the pace, suffocate the Sparks in the halfcourt and generate turnovers.

Angel Reese Over 9.5 Rebounds (-135) at Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:20 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Reese has been a force for the Sky recently despite their recent skid to begin the month of June. She's posted double-doubles in four consecutive appearances and has had double-digit rebounds in six of her last seven outings. The Mystics have allowed the most rebounds to opposing forwards this season, so I expect her success on the boards to continue Friday.

Kamilla Cardoso Over 18.5 Points + Rebounds (-122) at Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: This pick is more speculative than some of the others I've put forth this season, as the only time Cardoso has recorded the over on this combo this year was during Wednesday's loss to the Sun. However, she shed her minutes restriction during that matchup and should continue to handle a full workload during Friday's game. Since the Mystics have allowed the most points and rebounds per game to opposing forwards, I like her chances of reaching the over Friday, even though she qualifies as a center.