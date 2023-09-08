WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, September 8

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top Bets

Alyssa Thomas Over 7.5 Assists (-130) vs. Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Thomas has been one of the most dominant forces in the WNBA this year and is a threat to post triple-doubles on a nightly basis. She's been effective as a passer recently and has tallied at least eight assists in four of her last five appearances. The lone outing in which she was held under that mark was when she posted one assist in a blowout loss to the Liberty last Friday, but it seems unlikely that the Sun will be blown out by the Fever. As long as Thomas sees her normal allotment of minutes, she has a good chance to tally at least eight assists once again.

Brittney Sykes Over 14.5 Points (-120) vs. Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: This is a good-looking scoring line, but I think Sykes can score at least 15 points in a matchup between two teams that are fighting for postseason positioning. The 29-year-old has been a consistent scorer recently and has averaged 16.6 points in 32.4 minutes per game over her last five appearances while tallying at least 14 points in each of those outings. She's averaged 17.3 points per game over three appearances against the Dream this year, so she appears to have a favorable matchup Friday.

Kahleah Copper Over 19.5 Points (-102) vs. Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Copper has gone over 20 points in three straight, averaging 23.3 points on 53.8 percent shooting during that stretch. She needed only 18 minutes to score 25 points versus Indiana on Tuesday, and I expect Copper to continue her strong play as she tries to will Chicago into the postseason. Copper has also scored at least 20 points in each of her previous meetings versus Minnesota this season.

Satou Sabally Over 20.5 Points (-115) vs. Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:05 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Sabally has seen a significant uptick in production this season while staying relatively healthy, and she's been a prolific scorer in recent appearances. The 25-year-old has scored at least 22 points in each of her last four appearances and has scored at least 21 in seven of her last nine outings. Although Friday's matchup could have a lopsided final score, I expect Sabally to remain productive on the scoreboard.

Kelsey Plum Over 4.5 Assists (-125) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Plum has been somewhat inconsistent in the assists column over the course of the season, but she's dished out 18 dimes over her last two appearances, which came against the Storm and Mystics. The 29-year-old hasn't taken as many shots in recent matchups, so it seems as though she'll have a decent opportunity to rack up assists once again while facing the shorthanded Mercury.

