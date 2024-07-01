WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, July 1

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Monday, July 1

With just under three weeks remaining before the Olympic break, the WNBA features two West Coast games Monday. The Sun will travel to Phoenix to take on the Mercury, who could be shorthanded, while the Wings will square off against the Storm in Seattle.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Monday, July 1

Diana Taurasi Under 14.5 Points (-125) vs. Connecticut Sun

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:10 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Taurasi has scored 39 points over her last two games, including a 19-point outing during an 88-82 loss to Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Sunday. The Mercury are back in action again Monday, marking their second back-to-back of the season. In their first back-to-back (May 28-29 versus Connecticut and New York, respectively), Taurasi totaled just 20 points on 6-for-24 shooting. She scored just six points (2-14 FG) in 25 minutes versus the Sun and played only 28 minutes against the Liberty. The veteran played 32 minutes Sunday. I expect Taurasi to have tired legs against an elite defense, and she's also questionable due to a back injury, which doesn't bode well for her scoring potential.

DeWanna Bonner Over 1.5 Made Threes (-130) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: Bonner has only gone over this number in one of her last five games, but she's taking 5.6 threes per game in that span, so volume isn't a concern. That's especially the case against the Mercury, who allow both the most three-point attempts (27.9) and makes (9.9) per game -- by a good margin -- in the WNBA this season.

Arike Ogunbowale Over 21.5 Points (-128) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Ogunbowale has scored at least 23 points in each of her last three appearances, including a 24-point performance in Seattle on Saturday. The Wings and Storm have faced off twice this season, and Ogunbowale scored 24 points in each of those matchups. I'm expecting another solid night on the scoreboard Monday.