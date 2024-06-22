WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Saturday, June 22

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Saturday, June 22

The WNBA rolls on with a busy weekend by featuring three games on the schedule Saturday, including some of the league's top talent facing off in a matchup between the Mercury and Lynx.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Saturday, June 22

Aaliyah Edwards Under 10.5 Points (-130) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:40 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Edwards is questionable for Saturday's matchup due to a lingering back issue, so this bet could be voided if she isn't cleared to suit up. However, the rookie has been held under 11 points in four of her last six outings, and the Wings will likely have Natasha Howard (foot) available once again Saturday.

Jonquel Jones Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-114) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:45 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Jones has been on a tear recently, and she's had at least 30 points + rebounds + assists in each of her last five outings, including a total of 37 between the categories during Thursday's win over Los Angeles. Her role for Saturday's matchup is somewhat dependent on whether Courtney Vandersloot (personal/conditioning) and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee) are cleared to play, but those two players could also have minutes restrictions if they're available. I expect Jones' success to continue in Saturday's rematch against the Sparks.

Los Angeles Sparks +16 at New York Liberty (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:20 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: The Sparks are nearing the end of a brutal seven-game road trip, losing the first five, including a 13-point loss in New York on Thursday. Despite their struggles, they haven't lost by more than 16 points during this stretch. At the end of the day, 16 points are just too many to pass up.

Dearica Hamby Over 25.5 Points + Rebounds (-112) at New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:20 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: Hamby's points + rebounds lines soared with a strong start to the season. Now that her production has dropped the past three games, I think the sportsbooks have overcorrected. Hamby topped 27 points + rebounds each of the first 13 games of the season, and I have no doubt she'll return to those All-Star-level stats with Cameron Brink out for the rest of the season.

Diana Taurasi Over 4.5 Rebounds (-140) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 9:35 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Taurasi is mainly known for being the league's all-time leading scorer, but she has a complete skill set that has been on full display recently. She's hauled in at least five rebounds in five of her last six appearances, including a six-rebound outing against Minnesota on June 7. I expect Taurasi to hit the over once again Saturday.