WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Saturday, May 25

Top WNBA Bets for Saturday, May 25

After Friday's one-game slate, the WNBA season rolls on with its largest slate of the season Saturday with five matchups on the schedule. Caitlin Clark and the Fever picked up their first win of the season Friday against the Sparks but will have to face the Aces on Saturday, while there are several other intriguing matchups to watch on the slate.

Best Bets for Saturday, May 25

Minnesota Lynx +6.5 vs. New York Liberty (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:45 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Most of Saturday's matchups are expected to be relatively close, but this line feels a bit lopsided to me. Not only will the Lynx be playing at home, but they've played close matchups against tough opponents early this season and will face a Liberty team that just lost to the Sky. Napheesa Collier has been dominant for the Lynx, and even though New York has plenty of star power, I think Minnesota should be able to keep it close.

Angel Reese to Record 8+ Rebounds (-106) vs. Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: This line gets less appealing for me if Isabelle Harrison (knee) is cleared to make her season debut Saturday, but Reese has been solid on the boards early this season, recording at least eight rebounds in each of her first three WNBA appearances. While she'll face a strong Sun frontcourt during Chicago's home opener Saturday, her previous performances were against the Wings and Liberty, two teams that also have solid frontcourt. Even if Harrison returns, it wouldn't be surprising to see her face a minutes restriction, so Reese should continue to have ample opportunities. However, I like this bet slightly more as a straight bet as opposed to an addition to a parlay.

Jewell Loyd Over 7.5 Rebounds + Assists (-146) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:50 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Loyd has been known as a reliable scorer throughout her career, but she's also been particularly effective in secondary categories early in 2024. She's tallied double-digit rebounds + assists in four of her five appearances to begin the season. While her lowest combination (six) came against the Mystics last week, Washington will be playing without Shakira Austin (personal) on Saturday, so I'd expect Loyd to have more success.

Ezi Magbegor to Record 8+ Rebounds (-132) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:55 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Even after the Storm added several star players during the offseason, Magbegor has maintained a prominent role for the team. She's had some inconsistency on the boards, but she's hauled in at least nine rebounds on three occasions and tallied a season-high 14 rebounds against the Mystics last week. I like her chances of reaching at least eight once again Saturday, especially since Austin will be sidelined.

Aliyah Boston Under 8.5 Rebounds (-130) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Boston has had a somewhat disappointing start to the season, and even though she had a bit of a bounce-back performance during Friday's win over the Sparks, she hasn't topped eight rebounds in any of her first six appearances of the season. I don't like her chances of breaking that trend Saturday, especially since the Fever will be playing the second half of a back-to-back set and will face a strong Aces team with A'ja Wilson in the frontcourt.

Natasha Cloud Over 4.5 Rebounds (+100) vs. Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:45 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Cloud has performed well in secondary categories early this season, and she's secured at least five rebounds in three of her first four appearances. The Wings have allowed the fourth-most rebounds to opposing guards this year, so I wouldn't be surprised to see her tally at least five once again Saturday.

Natasha Cloud Over 11.5 Rebounds + Assists (-106) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:15 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Take your pick with Cloud's player props in secondary categories on DraftKings and FanDuel, as most of them feel too low. In addition to her success on the boards, Cloud has been a reliable passer, tallying at least five assists in each of her four appearances this season, including 10 in each of her last two outings. The Wings have been slightly better than the league average at allowing assists to opposing guards this year, but especially with the combination mark being where it is, I like her chances of success Saturday. In order of preference, I like the combination bet best, followed by over 5.5 rebounds, then over 6.5 assists (-138) on FanDuel. However, I think all three of those over bets have good chances to pay off.