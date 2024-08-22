WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, August 22

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, August 22

The WNBA features just one game Thursday night, as the Wings will take on the Liberty in a rematch of Tuesday's game in which New York took down Dallas, 94-74. Although the Wings are near the bottom of the standings and are heavy underdogs Thursday, they're much healthier following the Olympic break and could compete for a playoff stretch as the season winds down.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Thursday, August 22

Satou Sabally Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-114) at New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Although Sabally missed the first half of the season due to a shoulder injury, she played for Germany during the Paris Olympics, which allowed her to regain her conditioning ahead of her return to the WNBA hardwood. She's one of the more productive players in the league when healthy and hasn't missed a beat since returning to action, averaging 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 36.0 minutes per game. Although it's a limited sample, I like her chances of hitting the over on her combo for a third consecutive game Thursday, especially if the Wings are trying to catch up over the course of the matchup.