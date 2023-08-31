WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, August 31

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Top Bets

DeWanna Bonner Over 5.5 Rebounds (-130) vs. Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The biggest risk with any player prop among Sun players during Thursday's matchup is that the score will get lopsided against the struggling Mercury. However, even though Bonner saw a slight downturn in playing time during Sunday's 15-point win over the Sparks, she still managed to secure eight boards. The Mercury have Brittney Griner in the frontcourt, but her rebounding production has been limited recently, so Bonner should have an opportunity to record at least six rebounds.

Shakira Austin Under 6.5 Rebounds (-110) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Mystics recently got some of their key contributors back on the court following lengthy absences, including Austin. She's started in her last three appearances but has remained on a minutes limit, averaging just 19.7 minutes per game during that time. She secured seven rebounds in her first two appearances back in the starting lineup, but I expect her to have more difficulty against the Aces' talented frontcourt Thursday. If the Mystics continue to limit her playing time ahead of the playoffs, her opportunities for rebounds will be especially limited.

You can bet Shakira Austin under 6.5 rebounds at -110 on DraftKings, one of our favorite sports betting sites.

Jordin Canada Over 13.5 Points (-120) vs. Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sparks have been one of the most injury-plagued teams this season but remain in the playoff hunt. While some of their players have returned recently, they'll be without Layshia Clarendon for a second consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Canada tallied 16 points in her absence during Sunday's narrow loss to Chicago, and I expect her to have a similar impact Thursday since the team's backcourt will remain shorthanded.

New users looking to bet Jordin Canada over 13.5 points at -120 can use a FanDuel Promo Code.

For those playing fantasy WNBA, check out RotoWire's WNBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools such as our Current Fantasy WNBA Rankings and WNBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For some of our favorite sportsbook promo codes, check out the links below.