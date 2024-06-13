WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, June 13

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, June 13

The Commissioner's Cup concludes Thursday night with the Western Conference representative still up in the air. The Lynx and Mercury are in the mix for the right to play the Liberty in the championship on June 25, but six teams will be facing off tonight as organizations continue to jostle for positioning in the regular-season standings.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Thursday, June 13

Rhyne Howard Under 24.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-108) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: While the Fever have a lackluster scoring defense against opposing guards, Howard has been cold recently and has been held under this combo mark in five of her last six appearances. She's also been limited to single-digit field-goal attempts in two of her last four outings and has been inconsistent in the rebound and assist columns amid some inconsistent showings by Atlanta.

Skylar Diggins-Smith Over 21.5 Points + Assists (-104) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. CT

Joe Mayo: The Wings boast one of the worst defensive ratings (10th) in the league, and Diggins-Smith has been on a tear recently. The 33-year-old has beaten this mark in seven of 12 games, including five of the Storm's last seven. While the Storm are essentially out of the Commissioner's Cup race barring an unlikely tiebreaker, I still expect Diggins-Smith to have a solid game against the Wings. Moreover, the Wings lost their last five while allowing 86.8 points per game and are 3-7 on the year.

Seattle Storm -6 at Dallas Wings (-114)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Wings are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, and although they nearly snapped their skid Sunday against the Mercury by taking Phoenix to overtime, they'll face a tough test Thursday against a Seattle squad that has won seven of its last eight games, with six of those wins coming by at least seven points. Although the Storm aren't in the mix for a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Championship, expect their success to continue Thursday.

Jackie Young Under 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:05 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Young has been among the most dominant guards in the league early in the season, but she's dealt with an illness recently and was sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Sparks. She returned to the court Tuesday against Minnesota but wasn't feeling 100 percent healthy and had one of her worst performances of the season, totaling six points, four assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes. It's not yet clear whether she'll be up to full health Thursday, but the Aces' backcourt could also get a boost since Chelsea Gray (lower leg) is questionable, which would limit Young's upside even more.

Kahleah Copper Over 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (-114) vs. Las Vegas Aces

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:50 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Copper has been on a tear from beyond the arc in recent matchups, draining at least three shots from long range in four of her last five appearances. The Aces have allowed a league-high 40.4 percent efficiency from beyond the arc to opposing guards this season, and Copper averaged 4.0 three-pointers per game over her first two appearances against Las Vegas in 2024. With the Mercury fighting for a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Championship, expect Copper to be playing up to her full potential Thursday.

Kelsey Plum Over 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (-167) at Phoenix Mercury

BetRivers, 1:37 p.m. CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, the Mercury are tied (ironically, with the Aces) for allowing the most opponent three-point makes (9.8) per 40 minutes, not to mention the most attempts (27.4) during that span. Plum is shooting threes at a career-high volume, launching 9.7 per game and converting 3.3 (34 percent). She's made at least two triples in every game this season and hasn't played fewer than 32 minutes in any matchup. These teams have already faced off twice, with Plum going a combined 10-for-24 from distance.