WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, June 20

The WNBA has two games on the schedule for Thursday, including a morning showdown between the Sky and Wings, two teams that are attempting to get their seasons back on track. The Sky have struggled to pick up wins this month, while Dallas continues to deal with an abundance of injuries. The Sparks will also need to make an adjustment while playing without Cameron Brink (knee) against the Liberty.

Teaira McCowan Over 23.5 Points + Rebounds (-106) at Chicago Sky

Jason Shebilske: The Wings could get a boost Thursday since Arike Ogunbowale (Achilles) is a game-time decision after missing Monday's matchup against the Lynx. However, Maddy Siegrist is now dealing with a broken finger and is out indefinitely, which should allow McCowan to have an even bigger role in the frontcourt. She's topped this combo mark in four of her last six appearances, and I'm expecting plenty of production Thursday, especially if Ogunbowale is unavailable.

Jonquel Jones Over 15.5 Points (-130) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Jason Shebilske: The Sparks' frontcourt will need to adjust after Cameron Brink sustained a torn left ACL on Tuesday that will sideline her for the remainder of the season. Li Yueru had been effective recently, even with Brink on the court, but Jones has been on a tear in recent matchups, averaging 25.5 points per game over her last four appearances. She should continue to have plenty of opportunities against the shorthanded Sparks on Thursday.