WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, June 29

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Top Bets

New York Liberty +6.5 (-110) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30 p.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: The game between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces is one of the most anticipated matchups of the season -- and perhaps a WNBA Finals preview -- and it should end up being a back-and-forth battle Thursday night in Las Vegas. The interesting thing about this game is the Aces are a perfect 7-0 at home this year and the Liberty are an impressive 5-1 on the road, so both teams are going to come into the game confident. In the end, Las Vegas' depth and offensive power will be too much for New York to overcome on the road, resulting in the Aces extending their winning streak to a league-best seven games. However, the 6.5-point spread listed seems a bit large for a game that should come down to the wire and could be decided by a possession or two in the final minutes. Go with the Liberty covering the 6.5-point spread, even though Vegas is the favorite to come out on top.

You can bet the Liberty at -110 on DraftKings, one of our favorite sports betting sites.

Indiana Fever -2.5 (-105) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: While all eyes will be on the Liberty-Aces showdown tonight, there's some value to be had in this Fever-Mercuery matchup. Indiana has dropped three of its last four games, but two of those came against the 13-1 Aces, who have clearly established themselves as the best team in the WNBA. The Fever continue to show signs of gradual improvement and have worked their way up to fourth in the league in offensive rating. The Mercury – owners of the worst offense and defense in the WNBA – did beat Indiana back on June 11, but since then Phoenix has dropped six straight games – all by at least 14 points.

Ezi Magbegor Over 13.5 points (-125) vs. Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Magbegor was somewhat inconsistent on the scoreboard earlier in the season, but she's been a reliable source of points in recent matchups. She's scored at least 14 points in five of her past six appearances, averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game during that time. She dropped 20 points in Minnesota on Tuesday, and I expect her to remain productive as the Storm return home for Thursday's rematch.

Jewell Loyd Over 4.5 Rebounds (+136) vs. Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Loyd's scoring and production from beyond the arc have drawn plenty of buzz recently, but she's also been productive on the boards over the past few matchups and carries favorable odds into Thursday's game. She's hauled in at least five rebounds in three of her past five appearances, including a season-high nine boards against Minnesota on Tuesday. She's slightly less reliable at securing rebounds than she is in the scoring column, but she has appealing odds Thursday due to her recent output.

New users looking to bet Loyd over 4.5 rebounds can use a FanDuel Promo Code.

For those playing fantasy WNBA, check out RotoWire's WNBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools such as our Current Fantasy WNBA Rankings and WNBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For some of our favorite sportsbook promo codes, check out the links below.