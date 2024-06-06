WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, June 6

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, June 6

While the Celtics and Mavericks are slated to face off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, the WNBA regular season is rolling along with two matchups. The shorthanded Mystics will attempt to get their first win against the Sky, who have lost their last two matchups, while the Liberty will attempt to extend their winning streak to five games in Atlanta.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on Thursday's games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

Best Bets for Thursday, June 6

Elizabeth Williams Over 6.5 Rebounds (-114) at Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:05 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sky have struggled as a team in recent matchups, but Williams has been effective on the boards, averaging 8.0 rebounds per game over her last four appearances. The Mystics have allowed the most points per game to opposing forwards to begin the season and will be without Shakira Austin (hip) once again Thursday, so I like Williams' chances of grabbing at least seven boards.

Chicago Sky -3.5 (-108) at Washington Mystics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sky are in the midst of a two-game losing streak but have a chance to bounce back against the lone winless team remaining in the league. Washington will remain without Shakira Austin (hip) and Brittney Sykes (ankle) during Thursday's matchup, and the team has lost its last two games by double-digit points. Thursday seems like a prime chance for the Sky to get their first Commissioner's Cup win of the season, and I like their chances of winning by at least four points.

Jonquel Jones Over 8.5 Rebounds (-135) at Atlanta Dream

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:10 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Jones has posted double-digit rebounds in each of her last three appearances, and while the Dream are relatively effective at limiting rebounds by opposing forwards, her line feels a bit low for Thursday's Commissioner's Cup matchup. Jones has been held under 30 minutes in each of her last two appearances and still managed to haul in double-digit rebounds, so if Thursday's game is more competitive, she at least seems in line to record at least nine.