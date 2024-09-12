WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, September 12

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, September 12

Just one week remains in the WNBA regular season, and there's only one game on the schedule, with the top-seeded Liberty taking on the Wings, who have the second-worst record in the league.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Wednesday, September 11

New York Liberty -11 at Dallas Wings (-108)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Liberty and Wings have squared off three times since the Olympic break, including a 105-91 win by New York on Tuesday. The Liberty have won each matchup against Dallas, with the first win coming by 20 points, and the second being an eight-point win. Although one of the wins was by a single-digit margin, I like the Liberty to cover Thursday as they continue their attempt to clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Sabrina Ionescu Under 18.5 Points (-102) at Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: While the Liberty have been rolling as a team in recent matchups, Ionescu has struggled on the scoreboard over her seven appearances since returning from a two-game absence. The guard has been held under 19 points in six of her last seven outings, including a 14-point showing against Dallas on Tuesday. Ionescu has shot just 33.0 percent from the floor during that seven-game span, so I'm skeptical of her ability to reach 19 points during Thursday's rematch, especially if the Liberty pull away early.