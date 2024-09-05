WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, September 5

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Thursday, September 5

While many eyes will be on the NFL regular-season opener Thursday, the WNBA schedule features a pair of matchups with significant playoff implications.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Wednesday, September 4

Sabrina Ionescu Under 11.5 Rebounds + Assists (-136) vs. Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Ionescu is one of the league's top scorers, but her production in secondary categories can tend to be inconsistent. She's hit the over on this rebounds + assists combo in just nine of her 31 appearances this season. She totaled 16 rebounds + assists in her most recent appearance, a win over Seattle last Friday, but given her inconsistency for most of the season, I like the under in Thursday's rematch.

Stefanie Dolson Over 14.5 Points + Rebounds (-122) at Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Dolson has seen increased usage recently since Shakira Austin (ankle) has been sidelined, and Austin will miss a fourth consecutive game Thursday. Dolson was quiet during Tuesday's win over Dallas, tallying six points and two rebounds, but she averaged 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game during her previous two appearances. She played just 17 minutes Tuesday, her second-lowest total of the season, but if her playing time increases in Austin's continued absence, Dolson should have plenty of chances to contribute.