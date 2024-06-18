WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, June 18

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, June 18

The WNBA features a two-game slate on Tuesday night. The top two squads in the league (Connecticut and New York) face off against middling, but pesky, teams (Los Angeles and Phoenix).

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Tuesday, June 18

Sabrina Ionescu O2.5 Made Three-Pointers at Phoenix Mercury (-130)

DraftKings - 2:00 PM CT

Nick Whalen: One of the highest-volume three-point shooters in the league, Ionescu has gone over this number in just five of 14 games thus far, but she's averaging 7.0 attempts per contest for the season. No team in the WNBA allows more three-pointers than the Mercury (34.1 3PA/G), with opponents taking nearly 40 percent of their total field-goal attempts from beyond the arc. In Ionescu's first matchup against Phoenix on May 29, she went 4-for-9 from deep in 35 minutes of action. I also don't mind rolling the dice on Breanna Stewart O1.5 threes (+175 at DraftKings). She's been ice-cold from three of late – 5 for her last 38 – but this could be a night where the attempt volume is there.

Cameron Brink Under 5.5 Rebounds (-115) at Connecticut Sun

BetMGM - 11:36 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Connecticut is great on the glass, allowing the second-fewest opponent rebounds per 40 minutes across the past 10 games (30.5). Brink is averaging 5.7 boards in her rookie year, but her minutes have decreased lately -- partially due to foul trouble. Going up against a tough team on the glass and having an inconsistent workload feels like a bad combination for Brink tonight.

Jonquel Jones Over 8.5 Rebounds (-110) at Phoenix Mercury

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Brittney Griner is back to fortify Phoenix's frontcourt, but the Mercury still surrender the most rebounds per game to opposing teams (36.6). Jones has averaged 9.6 boards per game over her last seven appearances, and I expect her to feast on the glass Tuesday.