WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, June 25

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, June 25

The Liberty and Lynx face off in the Commissioner's Cup Championship on Tuesday.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Tuesday, June 25

Sabrina Ionescu Over 19.5 Points (+100) versus Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:50 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Ionescu has averaged 27.0 points, 9.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals over her last three games. She went just 5-for-14 from the field during New York's 84-67 loss to Minnesota on May 25, but I expect a better performance from Ionescu with money on the line.

New York Liberty -5.5 (-110) versus Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:50 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Lynx beat the Liberty on May 25, but since then, New York has been the best team in the WNBA. Sabrina Ionescu is playing at another level in the absence of Courtney Vandersloot, and the Liberty's bench has been a steady positive. Kayla McBride has cooled off after a hot start and will be the X-Factor. If she doesn't make multiple three-pointers, New York should cruise.