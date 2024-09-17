WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, September 17

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, September 17

Following Monday's off-day, the WNBA resumes with a five-game slate Tuesday.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Tuesday, September 17

Chennedy Carter under 20.5 points (-120) at Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:55 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Sky's roster is being decimated by injuries down the stretch, sending them down the WNBA standings. While that means more usage for Carter, opposing defenses will focus on her more. Carter has scored 21 or more points only twice over her last nine games. She's reached this mark only nine times this season. Carter has played in 33 games.

A'ja Wilson over 39.5 points + rebounds (-105) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:50 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: I like Wilson to have one more MVP-caliber performance before the regular season concludes. With Ezi Magbegor out, Wilson should be able to take advantage of Seattle's depleted frontcourt. Wilson has reached this mark in 17 appearances this season.

Odyssey Sims over 12.5 points (+100) versus Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:05 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Sims has scored at least 14 points in five of her last nine games, including three 20-plus-point performances during that stretch. With Los Angeles shorthanded again, I expect Sims to take full advantage of her opportunities.

Ariel Atkins to score 15+ points versus New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: After seeing limited playing time in four straight games, Atkins was on the court for 41 minutes during Sunday's three-point loss to Atlanta. She finished that game with 16 points (6-13 FG). With Shakira Austin (ankle) out for the season and Aaliyah Edwards (ankle) doubtful to play Tuesday, the Mystics, who are fighting for the final playoff spot, will need everything they can get out of Atkins. Atkins has scored at least 15 points 18 times this season, including two of Washington's previous three matchups against New York.

Alyssa Thomas to record 8+ assists (+120) versus Minnesota Lynx

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:40 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Thomas has dished out at least eight assists in five of her last seven games, including three double-digit performances. On July 4, Thomas had 14 assists in a triple-double outing during a 78-73 win over Minnesota. Thomas to record 10+ assists is +400 if you're feeling spicy.