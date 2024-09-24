WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, September 24

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, September 24

Following Monday's off-day, the WNBA resumes with a two-game slate Tuesday.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Tuesday, September 24

Chelsea Gray over 5.5 assists (+102) versus Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:50 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Gray certainly didn't have her best regular season, but she looked good in Game 1. When she's at her best, she's the Aces' floor general and hits tough shots when nothing else is available. She had seven assists in Game 1, and I think that mark could be even higher in Game 2. Gray to record 8+ assists is +375 on FanDuel.

Rhyne Howard to score 20+ points (+175) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:45 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Howard is in the midst of a terrible shooting slump, hitting only 31.6 percent from the field over her last six games. However, before that stretch, she had scored at least 31 points in three straight and shot 46.2 percent from the field. Howard will need to be at her best for the Dream to avoid elimination, so I expect a bounce-back game coming for the 2022 No. 1 overall pick.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.