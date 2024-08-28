WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, August 28

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, August 28

The WNBA season rolls on with a five-game slate Wednesday night, including several matchups with significant playoff implications.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Wednesday, August 28

Caitlin Clark Over 4.5 Rebounds (-162) and Over 8.5 Assists (-102) vs. Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:45 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: I'm not usually an advocate of parlays, but I watched Pirates of the Caribbean last night, and Keira Knightley has a convincing way about her. If you parlay these bets together, you can get them at +173 on FanDuel. Clark has reached these totals in nine of her last 13 games. DiJonai Carrington gave Clark fits earlier in the season, but the rookie is playing at a different level now and needs to be at her best to keep the Fever in playoff position.

Aliyah Boston Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-122) vs. Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:50 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Boston has been on a roll recently, including double-doubles in her last two appearances. She's been a well-rounded contributor for the Fever and has logged at least 27 points + rebounds + assists in six of her last seven outings. She fell short of the mark in two of her first three appearances against the Sun this year, but she hit the over in the most recent meeting between the teams, which occurred June 10. These are relatively favorable odds given her recent success, so I like this bet for Wednesday.

Angel Reese Under 16.5 Points (-132) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Reese has been dominant on the boards in recent matchups, generating at least 20 rebounds in each of her last three outings. While she's posted double-doubles in 21 of her last 22 appearances, her scoring tends to fall on the lower end of the double-digit range, as she's averaging 13.5 points per game this season. She's been held below 15 points in eight of her last nine appearances, so it seems as though she'll struggle to reach 17 points during Wednesday's matchup.

Jordin Canada to Record 6+ Assists (-145) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:55 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Canada has made just nine appearances this season while dealing with injuries, but she's been back in action following the Olympic break and has seen relatively normal minutes. The guard has been effective as a passer, logging at least six assists in each of her five appearances since returning to action, including eight dimes against Seattle on Aug. 16. While the odds on this pick aren't ideal for a straight bet, this could at least make for a nice addition to a parlay.