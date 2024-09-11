WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, September 11

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Wednesday, September 11

The WNBA season is entering its final days, and three teams are still in contention for the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. Two of those teams will face off in a matchup between the Sky and Mystics on Wednesday, while the Storm, Aces and Fever continue to fight for seeding in the postseason.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Wednesday, September 11

Caitlin Clark Over 9.5 Assists (-110) vs. Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:40 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Clark has dished out at least 10 assists in four of her last five appearances, averaging 10.8 assists during that stretch. The last time she faced the Aces, Clark dropped 11 dimes in 38 minutes. Clark to record a triple-double is +1100 on DraftKings, and while that's the definition of a dart throw, the rookie phenom has two triple-doubles this season, including one against the Sparks on Sept. 4.

Isabelle Harrison Over 20.5 Points + Rebounds (-112) vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Sky received some devastating news recently when Angel Reese revealed that she'd miss the rest of the season due to a wrist injury that required surgery. While the team has struggled recently, Chicago is still in contention for the eighth and final seed in the playoffs. Wednesday's home matchup is especially crucial, as the Mystics are another team fighting for a postseason berth. Harrison stepped into a starting role during Sunday's win over Dallas, the team's first game without Reese. Harrison went 9-for-18 from the floor en route to posting 21 points to go with nine rebounds. While it was just one game, Harrison has proven to be a solid contributor in past seasons and should have increased opportunities late in the regular season. I like her chances of hitting the over on this combo for a second consecutive game.