WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, September 1

Line: Wings -5.5

O/U: 168.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Ankle GTD 9/1/2023 Natasha Howard F Illness OUT 9/3/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 9/5/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 9/5/2023

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aliyah Boston C Thumb GTD 9/1/2023 Lexie Hull G Shoulder OUT 9/3/2023

The Wings average 86.5 points per game, which is third-most in the league, and they average 20.3 free-throw attempts per game, which is second-most in the league. They also average a league-best 12.0 offensive rebounds per game, but they shoot a league-worst average of 31.2 percent from long range. The Fever knock down an average of 6.5 three-pointers per game, which is second-fewest in the league, but they help make up for it by hauling in an average of 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, which is second-most in the league. However, they also give up an average of 84.7 points per game, which is second-most in the league.

Arike Ogunbowale poured in 29 points in her last outing and leads the Wings, averaging 20.0 points per game over her last 15 appearances. Teaira McCowan was quiet in the previous game but topped 20 points in the prior game and has averaged 13.8 points and 12.6 rebounds over her last five outings. Meanwhile, Kelsey Mitchell has been on fire for the Fever, averaging 21.4 points on 48.2 percent shooting over the last 10 games. Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith also continue to deliver well-rounded efforts, both hitting double-digit rebounds at least twice in the last five outings.

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -7.5

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return DiJonai Carrington G Foot OUT 9/5/2023 Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sabrina Ionescu G Calf GTD 9/1/2023

The Sun hold opponents to league-low marks of 78.7 points and 31.4 percent shooting from long range per game. On the offensive end, they are shooting an average of 36.2 percent from deep, which is third-best in the league. Meanwhile, the Liberty average 45.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 rebounds per game, which are both second-most in the league. They have also been excellent on the defensive end, holding opponents to a league-low 42.2 percent shooting from the field.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are leading the Sun, each averaging over 17 points per game over the last 15 games. Tiffany Hayes has scored in double digits for 11 consecutive outings, while Natisha Hiedeman and Tyasha Harris notched 18 points each in the previous outing. On the other side, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu continue to dominate the way for the Liberty. However, it's unclear whether Ionescu will be available Friday. If she sits out, Marine Johannes will likely see an increased role for the Liberty. Additionally, Betnijah Laney is on a roll, averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over her last 10 outings, while Courtney Vandersloot has scored in double digits in three straight games.

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Dream -1.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nia Coffey F Hand OFS 4/1/2024

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Ankle OUT 9/3/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 9/8/2023 Lindsay Allen G Hand OUT 9/10/2023

The Dream average a league-best 22.0 free-throw attempts per game, and they haul in an average of 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the league. They also attempt a league-low average of 19.2 three-pointers per outing. The Dream also do a solid job on the defensive end, holding opponents to an average of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, which is third-lowest in the league. On the other side, the Lynx are not a strong three-point shooting team, hitting 32.3 percent from long range, which is third-lowest in the league. They also give up league-high marks of 85.1 points and 9.0 three-pointers per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 44.9 percent from the field. On the bright side, the Lynx give up the league's second-fewest free-throw attempts per game.

Cheyenne Parker has been on fire lately for the Dream, scoring more than 20 points in four of the last five games, including a high of 29 points. Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray also continue to deliver, with multiple double-digit scoring efforts, including topping the 20-point mark at least once in their last five games. Meanwhile, Diamond Miller tallied a team-high 25 points in the Lynx's last outing and is averaging 17.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last three games. Napheesa Collier leads the squad, averaging 21.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, while Kayla McBride has reached the 20-point mark in three of the last six outings.

DraftKings

McCowan logged four straight double-doubles prior to a quiet showing in the last game, but she has a great chance to shine again versus the Fever, who struggle defensively. Gray has hit the 25 DK-point mark in her last four outings and has a favorable matchup against the Lynx's defense. Ogunbowale poured in 29 points in her last game and has averaged 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 outings.

Value Picks

Harris totaled 18 points in the last game and is shooting 53.6 percent from deep over the last 10 outings. Jones has been up and down over the last five games, but she logged a high of 42 DK points within that span.

FanDuel

Collier is averaging 19.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals through nine games since returning from a three-game absence. Howard has gone over 40 FD points in two of the last four games. Smith has logged double-digit rebounds in three straight games, including a high of 41.2 FD points in that span.

Value Picks

Hayes has topped 20 FD points in four of her last five outings. Juhasz is up for a second consecutive start, after totaling more than 20 FD points in three of the last four games.

