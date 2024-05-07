WNBA Training Camp News: Talented Rookies Debut, Two Trades and One Bad Injury

2024 WNBA Training Camp News: Week 2

Preseason games are underway, and the regular season is right around the corner. We have you covered with the latest news from WNBA training camps, including a major injury, two trades and the much-anticipated professional debuts for Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Angel Reese.

Kamilla Cardoso to miss time

Cardoso injured her shoulder during Chicago's preseason opener, but coach Teresa Weatherspoon downplayed the issue following the contest. The rookie was ruled out for Tuesday's exhibition, and an hour later, the team announced the rookie would be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks before being evaluated again. Cardoso posted six points (3-5 FG), four rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 13 minutes before her premature exit. Angel Reese has a clear path to being an everyday starter now, but Isabelle Harrison (knee), Elizabeth Williams and Brianna Turner are also candidates for larger roles to start the regular season.

Jaelyn Brown breakout game

Operating under a training camp contract, Brown surprisingly got the start in Dallas' preseason opener and popped for 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes. Her last collegiate campaign came in 2019-20 with California, and since then, she's been playing in other countries, including stops in France, Sweden, Hungary, Mexico and Turkey. Brown still isn't guaranteed a roster spot, but she's certainly on the inside track and could have a solid role, especially considering Satou Sabally (shoulder) isn't going to be available to start the season.

Notable rookie debuts

Angel Reese finished with 13 points (2-8 FG, 9-10 FT), nine boards, two steals, an assist and a block in 24 minutes during Chicago's preseason opener. The No. 7 overall pick is on track to open her rookie campaign as a starter. Her offensive game is far from polished, but Reese should be a consistent source of rebounds and defensive production.

Caitlin Clark posted 21 points (6-15 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals during the Fever's preseason opener. She was inefficient in the second half and ended with five turnovers, but Clark looked like she was back in her Iowa uniform. There'll be some ups and downs during her rookie campaign, but I have no doubt she'll be Indiana's No. 1 option from the jump.

Cameron Brink recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes during the Sparks' preseason opener. Los Angeles is in full rebuild mode, and Brink is considered the future, so she should be able to play through the expected hiccups she'll experience as a rookie. I'm most intrigued by Brink's ability to space the floor. She shot less than 30 percent from deep in college but looked confident in her first professional action. At the very least, she should be an excellent source of blocks.

Rickea Jackson operated off the bench and posted 10 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes during the Sparks' preseason opener. A bench role would certainly limit Jackson's fantasy value to start the season, but I expect her to be worked into a full-time role eventually, especially if Los Angeles falls out of contention early.

Shakira Austin returns

Austin underwent hip surgery to repair a labrum tear in her left hip over the offseason but was good to go for Washington's preseason opener. She started at center and posted eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist, one steal and one block in 10 minutes. The Mystics treated this like a practice, with the bench players getting more minutes than the starters, so there's no need to worry she played only 10 minutes. That should increase as we get closer to the regular season, but don't be shocked if Austin has some limitations throughout the early stages of the campaign.

Crystal Dangerfield traded to Atlanta

Dallas traded Dangerfield to the Dream in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick over the weekend. This could be due to Jaelyn Brown's breakout or the fact that Jacy Sheldon is expected to have a role as a rookie. Either way, it has some interesting ramifications. Dangerfield has been a productive WNBA player for many years, but her fit in Atlanta is curious. It might point to an extended absence for Jordin Canada (hand), or she may just be another depth piece for the Dream. Either way, not great news for Haley Jones, but it is good news for Brown and Sheldon.

Connecticut/Washington trade

The Mystics traded Queen Egbo to the Sun on Tuesday in exchange for Bernadett Hatar and a 2025 second-round pick. Egbo probably became expendable after the return of Shakira Austin (hip), but it'd be surprising if this trade had fantasy ramifications. Egbo is now buried in a solid frontcourt, and Hatar has appeared in only 13 WNBA games in her career.

