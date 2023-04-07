DraftKings XFL: Week 8 Breakdown

We're coming down the final stretch of the XFL regular season with only three weeks remaining. The race In the North Division is picking up in particular, as the DC Defenders — undefeated until last week — are suddenly in a battle with St. Louis and Seattle for a playoff spot. Things are less intriguing in the South Division, where there's a cluster of mostly mediocre teams, led by Houston.

Quarterback

Ben DiNucci ($12,000) vs. DC

DiNucci is the most expensive quarterback on the slate, but he deserves that status for a few separate reasons. First, he's become just as dependable as A.J. McCarron in terms of consistency, posting at least 20 DK points in five of seven games this season. He faces the Defenders in Week 8, who have allowed the most passing yards per game in the XFL by a significant margin. With two of the better offensive teams in the league squaring off, this has the chance to be a shootout that we should get a lot of exposure to.

Luis Perez ($8,800) at ORL

Perez was dealt to Arlington prior to Week 7, but he didn't have enough time to learn the offense to suit up. However, he should be ready to start Week 8, and he'll face the quarterback-friendly Guardians. Perez was inconsistent in both his role and quality of play while a member of the Vipers, but Arlington should trust him completely after it's suffered through poor quarterback play much of the season.

Running Back

Abram Smith ($10,300) at SEA

Smith has turned into the XFL's version of Derrick Henry, as he began the season relatively slowly from a fantasy perspective despite being the centerpiece of the DC offense. He's since ripped off massive performances, scoring at least one touchdown in each of his last three games while also posting no fewer than 95 rushing yards in that span. Playing Smith will require a different build, most notably either paying down at quarterback or taking a punt play at another skill position.

Phillip Lindsay ($7,800) vs. DC

Lindsay joins the list of familiar NFL players who have since migrated to the XFL. He signed with Seattle this week and should immediately lead its backfield with Morgan Ellison (knee) out. In contrast to their pass defense, the Defenders are particularly stout against the run. Volume and relative talent are both factors in favor of Lindsay, and he also offers a way to get exposure to what should be one of the highest-scoring games on the slate without paying all the way up at quarterback. Using Perez and Lindsay provides a cheap enough start to also roster Smith and then have an average of about $6,400 to fill the remaining skill positions.

Also Consider: De'Veon Smith ($8,000) at ORL; Jacques Patrick ($6,800) at SA

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Geronimo Allison ($7,300) at STL

It appears that a hamstring injury is set to sideline Jeff Badet, and he's still fourth in the league in receiving yards even after missing most of Week 7 with the injury. If Badet is out, a lot of targets should open for the Vegas offense and Allison would be one major beneficiary. This is also a good spot for bigger salary savings by rostering Mathew Sexton ($3,800), who commanded four targets after Badet left last week's game. Sexton had previously failed to make any meaningful impact to that point in the season, so he isn't a safe play. However, at his price, he could emerge as one of the keys to this slate.

Darrius Shepherd ($8,800) vs. VGS

Shepard was overshadowed by Hakeem Butler for much of the season but has recently flipped the script. He's topped 20 DK points in three of his last four games and has commanded at least eight targets in four of his last five games. Butler also remains an option and is likely to be less chalky than Shepard, but he is the second-highest-priced receiver at $10,800. Both will have a good matchup against an unimposing Vipers defense.

Cedric Byrd ($5,800) at SA

Byrd has proven to have a limited ceiling, but he also has a consistent role in the Houston offense. Even before Jontre Kirklin (chest) was lost for the season, Byrd had carved out a significant role, and he has now earned at least seven targets in each of his last four games. He hasn't topped 56 yards in that span, so project him for 10-12 locked-in points and build the rest of your roster accordingly.

Also Consider: Blake Jackson ($8,900)/Jahcour Pearson ($11,400) vs. DC

Defense/Special Teams

San Antonio Brahmas ($3,900) vs. HOU

The Roughnecks are likely to be without QB Brandon Silvers, which will leave Cole McDonald as the starter under center. McDonald is a gifted athlete and is a rushing threat, but his accuracy as a passer is subpar. In his first start of the season in Week 7, he completed only 46.9 percent of his passes and averaged only 3.3 yards per attempt. He also threw an interception and is likely to remain mistake-prone. The Brahmas aren't a particularly aggressive defense, but they also don't make many mistakes and allow the fewest points per game in the league (16.3).

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.