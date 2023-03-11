XFL DraftKings: Week 4 Preview

The Defenders and Roughnecks have separated themselves as the top teams through one-third of the XFL regular season, and they are nine and six-point favorites over the Guardians and Vipers, respectively. The remaining two matchups in Week 4 should be closer, as the Renegades visit the BattleHawks (-4) and the Brahmas take on the Sea Dragons (-4.5). The latter of those two matchups is particularly pivotal, as both teams enter at 1-2.

Meanwhile, DraftKings has gotten aggressive with its pricing, particularly at quarterback. Paying up for an elite quarterback will require savings elsewhere. Lucky for some value options worth highlighting at every position.

Quarterback

Brandon Silvers ($9,700) HOU at ORL

DraftKings got aggressive with quarterback pricing, so paying up will require a lot of salary allocation. A.J. McCarron ($10,700) is an option for those who are willing to sacrifice elsewhere, but Silvers offers a nice combination of floor and relative salary savings. He's scored no fewer than 16.22 DK points through three weeks and also managed 24 DK points in a tough matchup against San Antonio last Saturday. To this point in the season, we've had fairly erratic quarterback play. As a result, I'd generally be willing to pay down in the hopes of not losing out on many points relative to the top of the position.

Also Consider: Brett Hundley ($10,000) at D.C.

Running Back

Brian Hill ($6,600) STL vs. ARL

Hill's season got off track slightly as he was forced to miss Week 2 with a hamstring injury. However, he got heavily involved in Week 3, totaling 81 yards from scrimmage – 49 of which came as a pass catcher. With no injury status, he's a safe bet to once again lead the Battlehawks' backfield. His seven receptions across two games push into having the same upside as Max Borghi (knee) ($9,300) at a significant discount. The matchup is tough – the Renegades allow the fewest rushing yards per game in the league – but Hill's ability as a pass catcher and cheap price tag keep him in consideration.

Morgan Ellison ($6,900) SEA vs. SA

The running back situation in Seattle is worth mentioning prior to its 10 PM ET kickoff Saturday. Brendan Knox was ruled out for the second consecutive week with a foot injury. Ellison was his replacement in Week 2 and posted 103 rushing yards and 13.3 DK points. However, he too is now questionable due to a leg injury. His last known status was a limited practice Thursday, so he has a chance to play and lead the backfield once again. T.J. Hammonds ($3,300) has punt value even if Ellison does play – he had three receptions and 7.1 DK points in Week 3 – and is a must play if Ellison is ruled out.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Hakeem Butler ($8,300) STL vs. ARL

Josh Gordon ($10,600) gets the most publicity of former NFL wide receivers that are now in the XFL, but Butler has quietly been excellent with the BattleHawks. He has a touchdown in every game but more importantly has the second-most targets in the league (23) behind only Jahcour Pearson ($10,300). The matchup should also work to Butler's advantage, as the Renegades have been a pass funnel defense early in the season. With pricing getting a bit tighter, he is a good way to access upside without having to pay top price.

Cody Latimer ($5,600) ORL vs. HOU

Latimer is a permanent fixture in this article, and he'll continue to be highlighted so long as he remains mispriced. He's a key value this week having scored double-digit DK points in all three games this season. Things will get tougher in Week 4 with a matchup against the Roughnecks, who have allowed only 382 passing yards combined across all contests this season. If Latimer does deliver, this is likely the last week to get him at a discount as his price has risen from $3,000 in Week 1 to its current point.

Jontre Kirklin ($8,900) HOU at ORL

Kirklin makes a lot of sense for those that roster Silver as their quarterback, as the duo have shown a lot of promise as a combination. He's topped 50 receiving yards in each game this season and also displayed his upside with two touchdown catches in Week 3. Deontay Burnett ($9,300) is another option and actually has one target more than Kirklin on the season (22-21), but Kirklin has been far more efficient with his opportunity.

Also Consider: Lucky Jackson ($4,700) DC vs. VGS

Defense/Special Teams

D.C. Defenders ($4,600) vs. VGS

The Defenders play an aggressive style of defense, which is no surprise considering that Gregg Williams is their defensive coordinator. They have two defensive touchdowns, four interceptions (second in the league), and 10 sacks (second in the league) through three contests. Brett Hundley has the Vegas offense playing better, but the Defenders also have a genuine home-field advantage which should make life difficult for the Vipers. Las Vegas also fired their offensive coordinator in the middle of the week, so it could be in for a slow offensive week – particularly to start the game.

