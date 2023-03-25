XFL: DraftKings Week 6 Preview

We're officially halfway through the regular season and have a spread out Week 6 schedule, which features two games Saturday, one Sunday and one Monday. The final game could be the most intriguing, as the 4-1 Houston Roughnecks travel to D.C. to take on the undefeated Defenders. The other three matchups could end in lopsided scores. The Battlehawks-Vipers game is one to target with a game stack.

Quarterback

A.J. McCarron ($10,900) at Vegas

Only the Defenders have allowed more passing yards than the Vipers this season. McCarron has proven remarkably consistent, which is a standout trait among the signal-callers in the XFL. In his five games, he's never posted fewer than 18.16 DK points and has two performances with more than 20 DK points. McCarron isn't the best tournament option because his range of outcomes is relatively small, but there isn't a better cash-game choice.

Luis Perez ($8,600) vs. Battlehawks

Perez has been excellent in his two starts this season, posting 21.96 and 25.66 DK points, respectively. Of the quarterbacks who plays regularly, he has the highest yards per attempt and is also fourth in the league in touchdowns and yards despite being a part-time player to this point. For those reasons, he remains underpriced relative to the rest of the position.

Also consider: Brandon Silvers ($10,700) at D.C.

Running Back

Darius Bradwell ($5,500) at Orlando

Seattle shuffled its running back depth chart last week, though it's unclear if that was caused by on-field performance or injury. Morgan Ellison ($7,300) entered last Thursday's game with a knee injury. He had previously served as the Sea Dragons lead back, but was out-carried by Bradwell in Week 5. If that was caused by on-field performance or Ellison remains hindered by the injury, Bradwell is a key value on the slate.

There is significant risk, however, because if Ellison's reduced workload was caused by injury and he has since recovered, Bradwell is likely to command a minimal role. In tournaments, I'd get some exposure to both Ellison and Bradwell because the matchup against Orlando is excellent.

Brian Hill ($8,900) at Vegas

For those who want to pay up at running back this week, Hill is the prime option. He's the clear lead back in St. Louis and also has at least three receptions in three of his four games this season. Meanwhile, Vegas has allowed the most rushing yards in the league. In terms of roster build, it likely won't be ideal to pair Hill with McCarron, because both come at significant prices and there's a low likelihood that both hit ceiling performances.

Also consider: Rod Smith ($6,600) vs. Battlehawks

Wide Receiver

Deontay Burnett ($9,700), Travell Harris ($6,300), Cedric Byrd ($5,000) at D.C.

Jontre Kirklin's season is over after he suffered a shoulder injury in last Thursday's loss to the Sea Dragons. He ranks 11th in the XFL with 26 targets, so there will be a significant opportunity for this trio to step up. Burnett was arguably the leader of Houston's wide receiver corps before Kirklin's injury, so he's a top receiver to play this week before he gets more expensive. Byrd has 24 targets to Harris' 25, but 92 fewer yards. For that reason, Harris is likely to present the best value of the group, but all three are viable.

Hakeem Butler ($9,800) at Vegas

For those playing McCarron, Butler is a pretty clear player to stack with him. Butler has at least 16 DK points in three of his last four games and is second in the league in targets, third in yards and second with four touchdowns. There's no reason to overthink playing him.

Cody Latimer ($7,000) vs. Seattle

It's a decent reference point to begin this analysis by saying that Latimer has a near identical stat line to Butler this season. The Guardians' offense remains a disaster, but it hasn't slowed Latimer. He's highlighted every week but it's because he's continuously underpriced.

Defense/Special Teams

San Antonio Brahmas ($3,800) at Arlington

The Renegades have the worst offense in the league as measured both by total yards and scoring. The Brahmas have been a middle-of-the-road defense in terms of their ability to generate turnovers and sacks, but both the price and matchup are right this week.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.