XFL: DraftKings Week 9 Breakdown

With only two games left in the XFL regular season, the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Both DC and Houston have clinched playoff spots, leaving two remaining berths. Seattle needs to beat St. Louis to keep its postseason hopes alive in the North. If St. Louis defeats Seattle on Sunday, it's in the postseason.

The South is the far inferior division, and Arlington needs only a win to clinch a playoff spot despite a 4-4 record. It draws a tough matchup against DC, while San Antonio could stay alive with a win over a weak Orlando squad.

With that in mind, let's look at some of the top DFS plays this weekend.

Quarterback

Brandon Silvers ($8,700) vs. VGS

Silvers returned in Week 8 from a one-game absence and showed considerable rust. He threw two interceptions against a tough San Antonio defense, but he will draw a far easier matchup against the Vipers in Week 9. All told, Vegas has allowed the second-most pass yards per game and the second-most points per game. Silvers should have shaken some of the rust off from his absence and will be in a good position to succeed at a depressed price.

Manny Wilkins ($6,000) vs. SEA

St. Louis could be in bad shape this weekend at quarterback. A.J. McCarron ($11,700) missed last week's game with an undisclosed issue. His backup, Nick Tiano, stepped up with a solid fantasy performance but has since been placed on injured reserve. That likely leaves Wilkins as the starter at minimum price. Seattle is nearly an exact league-average defense against the pass, but St. Louis has a lot of pass-catching weapons. If Wilkins can simply distribute the ball effectively, he should have a chance to be a value. If it turns out he can be better than that, he could be a key to the slate.

Also Consider: Luis Perez ($8,600) at DC

Running Back

Phillip Lindsay ($7,500) at STL

Lindsay made his debut with the Sea Dragons in Week 8 and immediately led the backfield with eight carries. T.J. Hammonds was the only other back to get work on the ground, and he only had one rushing attempt. Admittedly, Lindsay's line was not impressive, but he was in a matchup against the Defenders — the top-ranked defense in the league. This week, Lindsay swings to the opposite side of the pendulum to face the league's lowest-ranked rushing defense. He should produce.

Jacques Patrick ($7,700) vs. ORL

Patrick has been a favorite in this article for the last few weeks, and he's delivered three consecutive double-digit DK point performances. In Week 8, he had something of a breakout performance against the Roughnecks. Now, he'll head into the dream matchup against an overmatched Guardians defense that has allowed the most points per game in the league by a margin of 4.5 points. San Antonio isn't known for it's offense, but Patrick has a combined 43 carries in the last three games, so his role is secure.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Sal Cannella ($6,600) at DC

Arlington has the lowest-scoring offense in the league and the second-worst passing attack in terms of total yards, but it should continue to improve with Luis Perez under center. There are two additional cases to make for Cannella. First, as we've started to see the targets spread among multiple pass catchers in the elite passing attacks such as Seattle and St. Louis, Canella is the clear top target in Arlington. He has 48 targets and 282 yards, with the next closest on the team posting 34 targets and 206 yards. Finally, while DC has a particularly tough run defense, its pass defense is vulnerable.

Landen Akers ($7,900) vs. ORL

Akers has been somewhat hidden by the Brahmas' atrocious offense. He missed significant time with injury, but in his four games this season he's managed at least six targets three times. After working in the short areas of the field early on, he's averaged at least 12 yards per catch in each of his last three games. As already noted, San Antonio draws the dream matchup this weekend.

Chris Blair ($5,900) vs. ARL

Blair has filled a very specific role for DC the last couple weeks, but it happens to be an extremely valuable role for fantasy purposes. In the last two games, he's managed three gains of 40 or more yards and two touchdowns. That's not a run of efficiency that is likely to continue, but he's also seen 14 targets in that span. For those looking for a safer floor, teammate Lucky Jackson ($8,400) is also a fine play.

Defense/Special Teams

Houston Roughnecks ($4,900) vs VGS

Vegas has struggled to get its offense going for much of the season, and its biggest offensive performance of the season came against Orlando — the lowest-ranked defense in the league. The Roughnecks are a far stiffer test, as they lead the league in sacks and interceptions. They should make several big plays this weekend.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.