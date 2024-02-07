2024 PBA Illinois Classic: Best Bowling Bets, Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

It was a quick turnaround for the PBA Tour's biggest stars, as the U.S. Open stepladder finals took place Sunday afternoon at Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis, and all five finalists were back in action with PBA Elite League matches on Monday, followed by 12 games of qualifying for the PBA Illinois Classic on Tuesday at Bowlero Mount Prospect just outside of Chicago. That was preceded by 56 games of qualifying and match play last week, so it would be understandable if the U.S. Open finalists were to show signs of physical and mental fatigue this week.

Perhaps that fatigue is an explanation for why U.S. Open winner Kyle Troup is currently in 45th place with just six games of qualifying to go before the cut to the top 24. After all, Troup bowled more games in competition than anyone else on his way to the title. He is currently joined outside the cut by last week's top qualifier Anthony Simonsen, while other U.S. Open finalists E.J. Tackett, Bill O'Neill and Jason Belmonte are positioned to advance.

The 39-foot Don Carter oil pattern is in play this week, and the players are enjoying a high scoring pace. Tackett has answered the call as the opening favorite to win (+400), averaging over 250 per game including a 300 game to currently sit atop the standings. He was one of five bowlers to have a perfect game through the first two rounds of qualifying and one of thirty-one to average over 220. With such high scoring potential, I wouldn't completely rule out anyone currently in the top 45 from making a run up to the top 24.

PBA Illinois Classic Best Total Score - Qualifying Round 3 Best Bets

Tom Smallwood over Kris Prather -112

Smallwood is off to a fast start this season, with a second-place finish in the PBA Players Championship and 16th place at the U.S. Open. He's currently in 12th place in this week's tournament, averaging 229.33. Meanwhile, Prather has done just well enough to cash in both events and sits in 30th place heading into the last round of qualifying. Smallwood is a good value as BetRivers Sportsbook lists him as the underdog in this matchup.

Jason Belmonte over Anthony Simonsen -112

Anytime Jason Belmonte is the underdog in the qualifying rounds, you have to consider taking him. After all, he is arguably the greatest of all-time and is still near the top of his game. Considering he has outscored Simonsen through the first 12 games (2,701 to 2,639), Belmonte should probably be the favorite at -122, not Simonsen, and that makes Belmo the better betting value.

PBA Illinois Classic Winner Best Bets

E.J. Tackett +350 to win

Tackett has been dominant through the first 12 games of qualifying. The reigning Player of the Year is fresh off a fourth-place finish in the U.S. Open and is sixth in tour points in the young season. At +350 after such a strong start, the price is still good enough for me to invest in the favorite.

Andrew Anderson +700 to finish 1st or 2nd

Anderson is another former Player of the Year winner, who is sitting in the top five through the first two rounds of qualifying. He finished out Tuesday's action as hot as anyone other than Tackett, averaging 254 over the last five games of the night.

Remaining 2024 Illinois Classic TV Schedule

All times listed in Eastern.

Wednesday, February 7 Qualifying Round 3 (six games) at 11 a.m. - BowlTV

Wednesday, February 7 Round of 24 (best-of-7 match play) at 7 p.m. - BowlTV

Thursday, February 8 Round of 16 (best-of-7 match play) at 11 a.m. - BowlTV

Thursday, February 8 Round of 8 (best-of-7 match play) at 7 p.m. - BowlTV

Four winners plus highest eliminated qualifier in Rd of 8 advance.