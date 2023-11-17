A Look at the Long-Lost Lambeau Leap

As we approach the 30th anniversary of the first Lambeau Leap, one can't help but notice it has been a quiet season for the Packers' signature celebration. Is the Lambeau Leap going out of style, or is there another explanation for its sparse usage by Green Bay's players in 2023?

The Lambeau Leap is usually performed after a touchdown, and it features the scoring player jumping into the stands behind the end zone to celebrate with the fans. Scaling the tall Lambeau Field walls isn't easy even for explosive NFL athletes, so the fans often play an active role in the Lambeau Leap, pulling the player up for a quick moment of shared jubilation. Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler – who was inducted into the Pro Football hall of Fame Last Season – invented the Lambeau Leap on December 26, 1993.

In the 30 years since Butler first leapt into the first row of the Lambeau Field stands, the celebration has become inextricably tied to the Packers' team identity. Wide receiver Jordy Nelson has the most Lambeau Leaps with 44 , two ahead of Davante Adams, who now plays for the Raiders but could still catch Nelson's record given the increasing frequency of visiting players performing Lambeau Leaps. Running back Aaron Jones is one of seven Packers with over 30 career Lambeau Leaps and has the most among active players, but he has scored just one touchdown at home all season and chose not to do a Lambeau Leap after that one.

The Lambeau Leap for the home team is endangered but not extinct. Running back Patrick Taylor did a Lambeau Leap after scoring a preseason touchdown against the Patriots, and considering he ultimately failed to make the roster, it's hard to blame Taylor for taking that opportunity. So, why have the 2023 Packers stopped leaping into the stands in the regular season? The most likely explanation is simply a lack of opportunities. QB Jordan Love has been a massive downgrade after decades of stellar play under center from Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, so the offense hasn't produced many Lambeau Leap-worthy moments.

In four home games this season, the Packers have just seven TDs. Four of them came in situations during which the Packers trailed by double digits prior to the touchdown and thus weren't in a celebratory mood. Romeo Doubs' Week 3 touchdown late against the Saints was a good Lambeau Leap opportunity, but he did a different celebration, and perhaps the Packers wanted to minimize the amount of time between their touchdown and the go-ahead PAT attempt to avoid inadvertently icing their rookie kicker. Jones opened the scoring in the Week 9 win over the Rams, but he has been dealing with a hamstring injury and likely chose to forgo the leap for that reason. Tight end Luke Musgrave should have done one after scoring in the fourth quarter of the 20-3 win over the Rams, but the rookie gets a pass since it was his first NFL touchdown and his teammates have failed to set an example.

While the Packers themselves have had limited opportunities and desire to jump for joy this season, the team's opponents have filled the void with some Lambeau Leaps as visitors. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown executed a Lambeau Leap after scoring in Week 4, and rookie Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison did the same after finding the end zone in Week 6 as both NFC North rivals came away with road wins in Green Bay. Saints tight end Jimmy Graham – who played for the Packers in 2018 and 2019, and for the NFC North rival Bears in 2020 and 2021 – also tried a Lambeau Leap after scoring in Week 3 on what has been his only catch of the season thus far, but the soon-to-be 37-year-old tight end had only enough elevation for a hop against the wall rather than a momentary seat among the fans in the corner of the end zone. When the Bears come to Green Bay in Week 18, they'll have the opportunity to complete the sweep of road wins and Lambeau Leaps for the Packers' division rivals in 2023.