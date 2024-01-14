This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

An old friend comes back to the Motor City, and you could use the best sportsbook promo codes for the big Jared Goff vs Matthew Stafford game featuring the Detroit Lions (-3, o/u: 51.5) hosting the Los Angeles Rams. All of the top online sportsbooks have great welcome offers than can get you hundreds of dollars in bonus bets, so make sure you use the promo codes when signing up for a new account.

The Rams-Lions matchup is one of the most anticipated games of the week. This will be the first time Stafford plays in Detroit as a member of a team not called the Lions, and everyone can't wait to see how this one plays out. The Lions did travel to Los Angeles for a game back in 2021 and the Rams did win that one by the score of 28-19.

Sign Up With The Best Sportsbook Promo Codes For Goff vs Stafford Revenge Game

New customers can sign up with the best sportsbook promo codes for the Goff vs Stafford revenge game tonight by following these steps.

· Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the Terms & Conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible.

· Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

· Enter the promo code – if one is necessary.

· Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and major credit cards.

Use The Best Sportsbook Promo Codes For Goff vs Stafford Revenge Game

Here's how you can use the best sportsbook promo codes for the Goff vs Stafford revenge game tonight at some of the most notable sports betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOROBONUS: Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $158 in bonus bets when placing your first wager of $5+.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – if your first wager loses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly, plus a free daily No Sweat Same Game parlay wager, when you place your first wager of $5.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Sign up with the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO to get $150 in bonus bets when placing your first wager of $10.

FanDuel Promo Code: Use the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets if you place a $5 first-time moneyline wager that wins.

Get The Best Sportsbook Promo Codes For Goff vs Stafford Revenge Game

What a perfect time to get the best sportsbook promo codes for the Goff vs Stafford revenge game.

There's still one more NFL Playoff game left after tonight between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can place your first wager on the Rams-Lions game at any of these sportsbooks, and then have bonus bets to use tomorrow night.