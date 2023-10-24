Betting Advice: Week 7 Shakes Up RotoWire Joke Strap League Standings

In Week 7 of the RotoWire Joke Strap League, Dave's Meat expired, Mo forgot to set her lineup and stayed without a win, while Jason snagged his first W. Here's how the action unfolded:

Dave's Meat Sweats, the former undefeated titan of our league, fell to Jason in a nail-biting showdown. Jason, despite his touring schedule with Nick Swardson, carved out time to snag his first win, leaving Dave with a 6-1 record. The chat was buzzing, Jason mentioned, "Just wanted my first win to be dramatic, and over an 0-6 team, y'all!" only to be corrected by Dave, "6-0 team! Bad night for Dolphins to lay an egg. I only needed a few more points!!! Congrats, savor it." Jason humorously admitted his mistake, "Oh yeah I was the 0-6 team hahahahha sorry," and shared his nerve-wracking experience, "Yeah, that Tua pick kinda killed ya. Then I was afraid the Eagles scored too quick. So nerve-wracking. Ima savor the hell outta it brah." Dave then implied a conspiracy, "I think I know who paid those refs off!!"

Monique Marvez, still in search of her first win, faced off against Kareem Matthews's "Sexual Chocolate". Unfortunately, an unset lineup was Monique's downfall, as Kareem sailed to victory.

Yours truly, BJ Courchaine, dominated Jenn Sterger in a match that showed no mercy, with Jenn falling to 3-4.

A clash of the Roto Pros saw Jeff Erickson facing Lauren Jump. Jeff, with a hint of veteran savvy, emerged victorious, inching closer to the middle of the standings.

League Standings

Meat Sweats (Dave Williamson) 6-1 AndyReidsTits (Joe Bartnick) 5-2 Funny Freaks (Jay Davis) 5-2 StacheMakesCash (Greg Romero Wilson) 5-2 Sexual Chocolate (Kareem Matthews) 4-3 State Farm BathJazz (BJ Courchaine) 4-3 Can Chubb Digg It? (Lauren Jump) 3-4 Dad Jokes (Jeff Erickson) 3-4 New Phone Who This? (Jenn Sterger) 3-4 TheRotoHoe (Shaun Latham) 3-4 Whistle Swallowers (Jason Rennebu) 1-6 Mo' Winners (Monique Marvez) 0-7

Weekly Accolades

Kudos to Dave for setting the perfect possible lineup and scoring the max points possible (103.14 FPTS)! Monique could only muster 75% of their perfect possible lineup (125.28 FPTS), earning the least coveted title for the week. I, BJ, took this honor by defeating Jenn by a margin of 63.1%! A performance to remember! Jason scraped by Dave with a margin of just 4.2% in a heart-throbbing encounter. The highest-scoring honor went to me, BJ, with a score of 176.06! Monique again took this unfavorable title with a score of 94.58, but that's what happens when you forget to set your lineup!

This week saw some outstanding performances across the board. I clinched the QB and RB of the Week titles with Patrick Mahomes and my amazing waiver pickup of D'Onta Foreman's stellar performances. Greg continued his dominance on National Tight Ends Day with Taylor Swift's new heartthrob, Travis Kelce, while Joe Bartnick sailed to victory when Jordan Addison snagged the WR of the Week, which was the week 7 weekly challenge with a huge Monday night performance. Lauren's Cleveland Browns Defense and Kareem's Younghoe Koo as Kicker of the Week rounded off the individual accolades.

As we head into Week 8, the laughter, camaraderie, and fierce competition continue to bind us in this unique league of comedy and football. The weekly competition will be the winner of the narrowest victory. The waiver wire buzzes with activity as managers look to bolster their rosters for the upcoming clashes.

Stay tuned for next week's updates, and may the fantasy gods favor you with fortune and no injuries!