BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 7

We're back to a Sunday slate in the BIG3 this week, with the five-game ledger emanating from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. There's one fewer game this week with the Power and Killer 3's already eliminated from postseason contention due to their combined 1-11 mark.

The marquee game of the day – and arguably, the 2024 season – is the second one on the docket, with the defending champion Enemies taking on a Bivouac team fresh off its first loss of the season. There's intrigue across the entirety of the schedule, however, as seven of the remaining 10 teams in action have records of 3-3 or better.

As customary, RotoWire has quick-hit betting picks for all five clashes using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

2024 Season BIG 3 Betting Record: 17-12

3 Headed Monsters at 3's Company (Sunday, July 28, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The 3 Headed Monsters are in dire straits at 2-4 following an embarrassing 51-8 loss to the Enemies in Week 6, one that saw the returning Jeff Teague lead the way with a very modest six points. Motivation has to be a serious question for the Monsters at this juncture and in light of that result, and even more so against a playoff-caliber squad in 3's Company.

Speaking of Michael Copper's squad, they'll be especially well-rested after seeing their game against the Aliens canceled last week due to the global computer snafu that disrupted countless travel arrangements. 3's Company was awarded the win by forfeit and has a chance to potentially vault to a three-way tie at the top of the standings with a victory and Enemies loss to Bivouac.

3's Company may have the talent advantage even with Jeff Teague available for the Monsters, as Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers make for a formidable 1-2 punch atop the roster. The Monsters are expected to have Brandon Moss back in action this week, which should help keep things much more competitive for Rashard Lewis' squad, but I still see 3's Company pulling away late.

BIG3 Picks for 3 Headed Monsters at 3's Company

3's Company -4.5 (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Enemies at Bivouac (Sunday, July 28, 2:00 p.m. ET)

The showdown game that could well be a BIG3 title game preview sees the Enemies coming off what was nearly a Week 7 bye against the hapless 3 Headed Monsters. The defending champions looked more unstoppable than ever during the 33-point thrashing that featured yet another balanced effort spearheaded by strong performances from team leaders Isaiah Austin and Jordan Crawford.

Bivouac suffered the first blemish of its fine season with a 50-42 defeat at the hands of the Ghost Ballers, which jumped out to a 25-16 first-half lead and then hung on after Gary Payton's squad picked up the pace during a 26-point second half. Corey Brewer continued his MVP-caliber campaign with a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double, but a trio of scoreless tallies conspired to sink Bivouac.

Given the talent on either side, there's no reason why this shouldn't be a tight, high-scoring game that potentially comes down to the 50-point wire. The -2.5-point line for the Enemies is one I would rather not touch, going instead with the Over on a manageable total.

BIG3 Picks for Enemies at Bivouac

Over 92.5 points (-113 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Ball Hogs at Triplets Best Bets (Sunday, July 28, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Ball Hogs evened their mark at 3-3 and their season point differential (267-267) by knocking off the winless Killer 3's, 50-36. The game was truly a tale of two halves, as the Hogs were down 27-24 at half before holding Charles Oakley's squad to just nine points in the second half. The Hogs showed what they were capable of when their experienced talent is clicking, as Jodie Meeks bounced back from a rough Week 5 to record a co-team-high 13 points, a total both Leandro Barbosa and DaJuan Summers matched.

The Triplets are also 3-3 after a 51-43 loss to Tri-State, but they still sport an impressive +28-point differential. Lisa Leslie's squad's offense scuffled in the second half while scoring only 19 points, but the struggles are partly explained by Joe Johnson's absence due to a flight cancellation and Jannero Pargo's due to a coaching stint with the Pacers in the Summer League. Both players will be back in action this week.

While the Enemies-Bivouac clash is rightfully garnering the bulk of attention this week, this game also carries the potential to be quite the thriller if both teams play up to their potential. Given the closeness in talent, I feel the outcome is a true toss-up, but this is another scenario where I see the talented offensive players on either side contributing to the Over.

BIG3 Picks for Ball Hogs at Triplets

Over 92.5 points (-113 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Aliens at Ghost Ballers Best Bets (Sunday, July 28, 4:00 p.m. ET)

The Aliens took a forfeit loss in Week 6 due to the aforementioned flight issues, dropping their record to 2-4. Rick Mahorn's squad therefore finds itself in a must-win situation, and they'll have to hope the likes of Devin Ebanks and Abraham Millsap can take advantage of the extra rest afforded them by their surprise bye to garner a clutch victory.

The Ghost Ballers notched the aforementioned 50-42 victory that put the first loss of the season on Bivouac's ledger, with Chris Johnson turning in an otherworldly 28-point effort that also featured seven rebounds and two assists. The debuting DeWayne Jackson also turned in an impressive performance right out of the gate, when he put up 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Both teams have urgency in this scenario, and there could be enough on either side to keep this competitive through both halves. I'll give the slight edge to the Ballers in what could be a close matchup and take an acceptable price on their moneyline.

BIG3 Picks for Aliens at Ghost Ballers

Ghost Ballers moneyline (-145 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Trilogy at Tri-State (Sunday, July 28, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Trilogy checks in just 2-4 despite having only a -11-point differential, and they were able to escape with a 50-47 victory against Nancy Lieberman's Power in Week 6. Trilogy earned it with a strong second half, outscoring the Power by a 29-22 margin over the final two periods. Isaiah Briscoe put on another memorable performance to lead the way, producing 29 points, five rebounds and one block.

Tri-State's 51-43 trip-up of the Triplets was actually accomplished with only three players due to flight cancellations on the part of Jason Richardson and Henry Sims. The duo of Kevin Murphy and Amir Johnson combined for an impressive 38 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and three steals (Murphy), while Ray Nixon supplied 13 points, two boards, two assists, one steal and one block. With Julius Erving's squad back to full strength this week and in prime postseason position with a 4-2 record, there should be no shortage of energy on their end.

We're looking at a potential offensive showcase to finish off the day, especially with Trilogy having given up the third-most points in the BIG3 (291). While Tri-State is rightly favored, the recent play of Cady Lalanne and Roscoe Smith in support of Briscoe has been encouraging and could play a big part in the Over on a lowish total hitting.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy at Tri-State

Over 90.5 points (-113 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

