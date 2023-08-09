Mega Millions Jackpot vs. NFL Top Earners: The Ultimate Breakdown

With the recent excitement surrounding Mega Millions winners and their fortune, the big question for us at RotoWire is ...
How does a Mega Millions annuity payout compare to the top-earning quarterbacks in the NFL?
Top 5 NFL QB Salaries
The Mega Millions annuity option offers an approximate yearly payout of $52.67 million.
Let's stack this against the average salary of the NFL's premier signal-callers.
- Justin Herbert, Chargers: $52,500,000
- Lamar Jackson, Ravens: $52,000,000
- Jalen Hurts, Eagles: $51,000,000
- Russell Wilson, Broncos: $48,517,647
- Kyler Murray, Cardinals: $46,100,000
Lottery Winners vs. Top NFL Earners
Fantasy Mega Earnings Table
Rank
QB
Team
Average Salary
Total Contract
Guaranteed Earnings
Contract End
|1
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|$52.5M
|$262.5M
|$133.7M
|2030 UFA
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|$52M
|$260M
|$135M
|2028 Void
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|$51M
|$255M
|$110M
|2029 UFA
|4
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|$48.5M
|$242.6M
|$124M
|2029 UFA
|5
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|$46.1M
|$230.5M
|$103.3M
|2029 UFA
|-
|Mega Millions MVP
|Lottery
|$52.67M
|Variable
|All up front!
|Up to you!
As a Mega Millions victor, you can tell your friends and family you are better paid than the best quarterbacks in the NFL!
While your fantasy team might not score you Mega Millions, it's fascinating to see the monetary equivalence between lottery winners and the NFL's top earners. When constructing your fantasy roster, it's not just about on-field performance but also understanding the value these QBs bring to their teams.
On your next Mega Millions ticket purchase, remember you're aiming for those Herbert and Jackson numbers. In the realm of fortunes -- both gridiron and lottery -- it's all a numbers game.
And who knows? Next time, you might just "draft" the winning numbers.