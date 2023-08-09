Mega Millions Jackpot vs. NFL Top Earners: The Ultimate Breakdown

With the recent excitement surrounding Mega Millions winners and their fortune, the big question for us at RotoWire is ...

How does a Mega Millions annuity payout compare to the top-earning quarterbacks in the NFL?

Top 5 NFL QB Salaries

The Mega Millions annuity option offers an approximate yearly payout of $52.67 million.

Let's stack this against the average salary of the NFL's premier signal-callers.

Lottery Winners vs. Top NFL Earners

Fantasy Mega Earnings Table

Rank QB Team Average Salary Total Contract Guaranteed Earnings Contract End 1 Justin Herbert Chargers $52.5M $262.5M $133.7M 2030 UFA 2 Lamar Jackson Ravens $52M $260M $135M 2028 Void 3 Jalen Hurts Eagles $51M $255M $110M 2029 UFA 4 Russell Wilson Broncos $48.5M $242.6M $124M 2029 UFA 5 Kyler Murray Cardinals $46.1M $230.5M $103.3M 2029 UFA - Mega Millions MVP Lottery $52.67M Variable All up front! Up to you!

As a Mega Millions victor, you can tell your friends and family you are better paid than the best quarterbacks in the NFL!

While your fantasy team might not score you Mega Millions, it's fascinating to see the monetary equivalence between lottery winners and the NFL's top earners. When constructing your fantasy roster, it's not just about on-field performance but also understanding the value these QBs bring to their teams.

On your next Mega Millions ticket purchase, remember you're aiming for those Herbert and Jackson numbers. In the realm of fortunes -- both gridiron and lottery -- it's all a numbers game.

And who knows? Next time, you might just "draft" the winning numbers.