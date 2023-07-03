Most Epic Kiss Cam Fails: Hilarious Moments Caught on the Big Screen

The kiss cam originated in California in the 1980s and has subsequently become a staple form of entertainment for in-stadium fans during commercial breaks at American sporting events such as basketball, baseball, football, or hockey games. This segment has the camera focus on people sitting next to each other in hopes that they will kiss. Usually, the cameraman is proficient at finding willing couples, but sometimes hilarity ensues if the subjects of the kiss cam aren't on the same page. Below are some epic kiss cam fails that have been caught on big screens inside arenas over the years.

The hilarious moments below have become immortalized on the internet, but this list unfortunately doesn't capture the multitude of epic kiss cam fails that have come and gone without making it out to the public. One such fail happened at a Kings-Jazz game a few years ago. The kiss cam focused on a man sitting next to a woman, only for that woman to kiss the woman on her other side instead. The fail happened on the court, as the referee was ready to put the ball back in play, but Kings big man Kosta Koufos was still staring up at the Jumbotron, mouth agape. That wasn't even the biggest fail from that game, as DeMarcus Cousins later gave Trevor Booker a concussion with an accidental elbow on a dead ball dunk attempt.

Guy chooses beer over kiss on Kiss Cam

In this kiss cam fail, a man chooses his beer over the woman next to him. Not only does he plant a lengthy smooch on his cup of beer, but he then proceeds to take a hearty sip. In fairness to the guy, it appears he may not have known the woman, but that still doesn't explain why he appears to utter the words "I love you" to his beverage.

President Obama gets temporarily denied by the First Lady on the Kiss Cam

Even the president isn't immune from failing on the kiss cam. Despite being POTUS at the time, Barack Obama's attempt to kiss his wife Michelle at a basketball game comes up empty. To make matters worse, the scoreboard shows Team USA trailing Brazil 29-21. Things eventually take a turn for the better for Barack, as the kiss cam gives him a shot at redemption in the second half and he succeeds. Team USA had taken a 66-59 lead by that point, putting Michelle in more of a kissing mood.

Thunder put brother and sister on Kiss Cam

The kiss cam operator isn't infallible, and in this case, they failed by putting a brother and sister on the camera at a Thunder game. The sister's embarrassment is palpable as their mom enters the frame trying to wave the camera away.

Friend-Zoned Guy Has an Awkward Kiss Cam Moment

There are times that the cameraman is responsible for kiss cam awkwardness, but sometimes the camera's subjects bring it upon themselves. In this case, a guy eventually leans in for a kiss after significant hesitation, only for her to pull away. He buries his face in his hat in shame, but the cameraman helps redeem the embarrassed man by placing a little mistletoe animation above them, which convinces the girl to take pity and initiate a quick peck.

Kiss cam goes wrong at Kauffman Stadium

This gem was posted by the Kansas City Royals' official Facebook account in September of 2022, though it's fair to wonder whether this one was staged. The kiss cam finds a woman in a Royals shirt sitting next to a man sporting a T-shirt with the logo of the NL Central rival Detroit Tigers. After the man rebuffs her pleas for a kiss and goes back to staring at his phone, she pours out her cup of beer on his head before walking away.

Chicago Bulls Kiss Cam FAIL - Jan 7th, 2015

This kiss cam from a 2015 Celtics-Bulls game in Chicago is another one that may have well been staged, but it's entertaining nonetheless. After a couple of uneventful kisses, the camera finds a man in a Celtics sweatshirt on the phone next to a woman. She unsuccessfully tries to get his attention, and the camera moves on before returning for another failed attempt. Upon their third time on the kiss cam, her desire for a kiss becomes more forceful, but the Celtics fan once again is too preoccupied with his phone call.

With the camera still on them, things take an unexpected turn, as the Bulls' mascot swoops in to save the day. To the crowd's delight, Benny the Bull pulls the woman from her seat, dumps her soda on the Celtics fan's head, and bridal carries her up the stairs. The woman's soda is lost to a good cause, but she manages to bring her nachos along.

Kiss Cam catches epic fight between couple in CALIFORNIA

Similarly to the scenario above, this kiss cam also involves a woman winding up with the mascot after dumping her soda on what's likely now her ex. There's just something irresistible about men in animal suits.

