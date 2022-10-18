Sports Betting in Maryland Update - Launch In November Likely?

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The next state to go live for online sports betting in the United State is Maryland. While retail sportsbooks have been live and operating in the state, online betting has not yet begun. The good news is, online sports betting in Maryland is coming soon and is a matter of when, not if.

In this article, we take a look at the latest in online sports betting in Maryland and answer a few frequently asked questions for residents and visitors in the Old Line state.

When will online sports betting launch in Maryland?

The short answer to when sports betting will launch in Maryland is before the end of 2022. The long answer depends on a few factors. Without a doubt, there will be some operators that launch their sports betting product before the end of 2022, as Maryland's landscape allows for operators to launch as they are "ready" rather than waiting for a specific date.

The most likely scenario is that mobile sports betting will be ready in December 2022, with an optimistic view of late November. With retail sportsbooks already legal in the state, bettors can already wager in Maryland but not on mobile devices, yet.

Maryland bettors can expect to wager online after Thanksgiving, and ahead of winter 2022.

Which online sportsbooks are set to launch in Maryland?

The question every Maryland sports bettor is interested in knowing the answer to is which books will be available. As far as we know, there will be many Maryland sportsbooks to choose from.

Maryland allows for sports betting operators to get their online gambling licenses on a rolling basis, which means we will see some operators sooner rather than later. This is great for bettors in the state as this decreases the need for a universal launch day, which hypothetically means sports betting will be ready much earlier in the process.

Here is the list of sportsbooks that are expected to be available in Maryland once legal sports betting launches.

BetMGM Maryland

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland

DraftKings Maryland

FanDuel Maryland

PointsBet Maryland

and more

Other sportsbooks that could launch in Maryland are WynnBET, BetRivers, Tipico, or Betsafe.

What is next for sports betting in Maryland?

The rumor for when sports betting in Maryland is set to launch is mid-to-late November 2022. Next steps in the state are straightforward. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) is meeting on Wednesday, October 19, but nothing major is expected to be announced from this meeting.

The SWARC is meeting again at the end of October (Oct. 27) for a much larger meeting where operator qualifications are expected to be discussed. In this meeting, it is expected that the commission will have a list of operators that will be recommended to them. This is big news as it will be a step in deciding exactly what sportsbooks will operate in Maryland.

Once legal sports betting launches in the state, bettors will be able to take advantage of Maryland betting promos and claim thousands in bonuses.