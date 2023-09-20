Week 2 Showdowns Heat Up: RotoWire's Joke Strap League is on Fire!

Welcome back to the comedic gridiron showdown known as RotoWire's "Joke Strap" League.

Week 2 brought more surprises, laughter, and roast-like banter in the league chat. Let's look into the matchups and see which teams are bringing their A game.

State Farm BathJazz vs. Can Chubb Digg It?

In a battle of wit and strategy, RotoWire's BJ Courchaine faced off against RotoWire's Lauren Jump. "BathJazz" had one of the closest losses in Week 1 but was annihilated last time out, coming in last place in Week 2 with the biggest margin of loss. Lauren's "Can Chubb Digg It?" squad continued its winning streak, maintaining a solid 2-0 record with a victory of 127.50 to 80.26.

FunnyFreaks vs. Dad Jokes

"FunnyFreaks," led by none other than Jay Davis ("Tourgasm") -- the man behind the hottest non-comedy club show in LA at Yamashiro -- faced off against RotoWire fantasy guru Jeff Erickson (Dad Jokes). It was a classic fantasy showdown, but FunnyFreaks emerged victorious with a score of 136.92 to 113.22, solidifying its 2-0 record.

Meat Sweats vs. Mo Winners

Dave Williamson, known for recently touring with Bert Kreischer, proved he's not just a comedian but a fantasy football savant. His "Meat Sweats" squad continued its dominant run, defeating Monique Marvez's "Mo' Winners" by a score of 148.26 to 111.28. Dave's team remains undefeated at 2-0.

New Phone Who This? vs. Sexual Chocolate

Jenn Sterger, who has her own story tied to the NFL and is now making her mark in stand-up, faced off against the hilarious Kareem Matthews (Sexual Chocolate). Jenn's "New Phone Who This?" team secured a crucial win with a score of 158.26 to 143.24, bringing her record to 1-1.

TheRotoHoe vs. AndyReidsTits

Shaun Latham, the $20 chef himself, took on Joe Bartnick, who you might have seen recently opening for Bill Burr. It was a clash of titans, but Joe's "AndyReidsTits" team managed to secure a victory with a staggering score of 168.72 to 127.06, bringing the record for both teams to 1-1. Jay Davis gave Joe props in the group chat: "My man JOE -- all the steeler picks are now looking like it paid off. Nice win. Great matchups next week; the four undefeated teams will be playing against each other... gonna be good!"

StacheMakesCash vs. Whistle Swallowers

National Headliner Greg Wilson, from "The Neighborhood" and "Modern Family" and whose team "StacheMakesCash" is living up to its name, faced off against Jason Rennebu -- currently touring with Nick Swardson -- and his "Whistle Swallowers" squad. In a closely-contested battle, Greg emerged victorious with a score of 148.20 to 115.14, and he too remains undefeated at 2-0.

Standings Snapshot

After Week 2, here's how the standings in RotoWire's "Joke Strap" League are shaping up.

Meat Sweats (Dave Williamson) - 2-0 StacheMakesCash (Greg Romero Wilson) - 2-0 Funny Freaks (Jay Davis) - 2-0 Can Chubb Digg It? (Lauren Jump) - 2-0 Sexual Chocolate (Kareem Matthews) - 1-1 AndyReidsTits (Joe Bartnick) - 1-1 TheRotoHoe (Shaun Latham) - 1-1 New Phone Who This? (Jenn Sterger) - 1-1 Whistle Swallowers (Jason Rennebu) - 0-2 Dad Jokes (Jeff Erickson) - 0-2 State Farm BathJazz (BJ Courchaine) - 0-2 Mo' Winners (Monique Marvez) - 0-2

Week 2 was nothing short of exciting, and the league is now starting to heat up. Stay tuned for more hilarious highlights and comedic fantasy football prophecies as we continue this thrilling journey through RotoWire's "Joke Strap" League.

