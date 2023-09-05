Champions, Comedy and Charity: RotoWire's Joke Strap League Takes the Stage!

Fantasy football fans and stand-up comedy enthusiasts, gather 'round for a story that's as thrilling as going for it on 4th and goal, and as entertaining as the newest Netflix stand-up comedy special.

I'm BJ Courchaine, your guide to the epic tale of RotoWire "Joke Strap" fantasy football league, one in which points per reception meet punchlines and laughter is a HUGE part of the game.

Imagine this: As the sun sets on the Sunset Strip, comics begin to arrive at the Naughty Pig, an iconic venue that has been a late-night destination on the strip for years. The comics reflect on their memories of the debauchery that has happened here during their prior visits. As the sun dips below the horizon, we embark on a journey where tough picks meet trash talk, and camaraderie meets competition -- all in the spirit of charity.

In a room bursting with comedic star power, we witness a lineup that could rival any comedy festival or fantasy draft. The likes of Jay Davis, Shaun Latham, Jason Rennebu, Monique Marvez, Kareem Matthews, Dave Williamson, Joe Bartnick, Jenn Sterger, Greg Romero Wilson, Lauren Jump, Jeff Erickson and yours truly, BJ Courchaine, come together for an evening that's equal parts football strategy and comedic genius. But that's not all, folks. We have the privilege of welcoming the one and only Shaun Latham, formerly known as Barstool Sports' "$20 Chef," who adds a dash of flavor and charisma to our fantasy mix.

As the night unfolds, the surprises come thick and fast, much like a well-timed punchline. Shaun Latham, brimming with confidence, boldly claims that his fantasy squad is the stuff of legends. And who can blame him with picks like Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen that rival any A-list roster? Greg Wilson, known for his comedic timing on and off the stage, flexes his draft muscle by snagging Travis Kelce in the first round and Derrick Henry in the second. Steelers die-hard Joe Bartnick is true to his roots, securing the Pittsburgh defense early on with a fierce declaration of his allegiance to the black and gold.

But it's not just the draft strategy that has us in stitches. Jay Davis, armed with the first overall pick, makes jaws drop by selecting Tyreek Hill, proving that even in the world of fantasy football, Miami Dolphins fans can make waves. Another highlight is Dave Williamson dishing out a crash course on NFL history to Monique Marvez, with no holds barred when it comes to Jenn Sterger's infamous history with Brett Favre. The plot thickens as Jenn, in a twist no one saw coming, passes on another former Packer -- Aaron Rodgers -- and opts for the cool Joe Burrow.

Yet amidst the uproarious laughter and playful roasts, a deeper bond emerges -- one fueled by camaraderie and the shared purpose of giving back. Shaun, Greg and the entire crew show that beyond the jokes and strategies, they're all united by a common cause -- a commitment to making a difference.

But hold onto your seats, because the Joke Strap league isn't just for the players on the field and stage -- it's also for you, the fans. Follow along as our roster of comedic maestros and fantasy football whizzes embark on a season-long adventure. Get ready to laugh, to cheer and to join us in this unique amalgamation of competition and camaraderie.

And here's the ultimate play call, folks: If you want to experience the full playbook of this unforgettable journey, and dominate your own fantasy league, make sure to subscribe to RotoWire.com. Join us in the huddle, where exclusive insights, expert analysis, and insider tips are waiting to elevate your fantasy game to new heights.

But wait, there's more! As the season unfolds, the winner of the league will have the honor of donating a whopping $2,000 to a charity of their choice. And for those who have the creativity to match their football knowledge, the winner of the most weekly challenges will secure a $1,000 donation to a cause close to their heart. The Week 1 challenge is coming up with the funniest team name. The winner of the league will also be honored with the pleasure of coming up with the last-place punishment. A consolation prize for the league loser has been provided by TrophySmack.

So, fellow fans of fantasy football and comedy, it's time to rally. The Joke Strap league draft was just the kickoff, and we're diving headfirst into a season that promises touchdowns, laughter, and monumental impact. Keep your eyes on our social channels, buckle up for the ride of a lifetime and remember -- in this league, every laugh is a touchdown celebration.

Stay tuned, subscribe and ride shotgun as we script a season that's as unforgettable as it is charitable. Together, let's turn every joke into a punchline worth sharing and every touchdown into a celebration that echoes beyond the end zone.