Weekly Hitter Rankings: Backing the Bucs

This likely won't be the last week the Yankees are set up as the top hitting team as they are one of 14 teams with seven games. They begin the week against the tough Blue Jays rotation but end with the vulnerable Orioles staff.

This is also a rare week to start Pirates as Pittsburgh plays six of seven games at home, facing the susceptible Cubs and Nationals hurler.

The Diamondbacks and Astros get an early season breather with only five games. Houston is on the road for its quintet.

Those new to the site, I will soon be posting a Z Files, explaining the derivation and purpose of the rankings.

As is the custom, an update will be posted Sunday night.

Week of April 11-17

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index