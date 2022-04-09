RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Backing the Bucs

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Backing the Bucs

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 9, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

This likely won't be the last week the Yankees are set up as the top hitting team as they are one of 14 teams with seven games. They begin the week against the tough Blue Jays rotation but end with the vulnerable Orioles staff.

This is also a rare week to start Pirates as Pittsburgh plays six of seven games at home, facing the susceptible Cubs and Nationals hurler.

The Diamondbacks and Astros get an early season breather with only five games. Houston is on the road for its quintet.

Those new to the site, I will soon be posting a Z Files, explaining the derivation and purpose of the rankings.

As is the custom, an update will be posted Sunday night.

Week of April 11-17

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ5142391961211069670969395
2ATL72534899112897103109100103102
3BAL633601131231151039492103100102
4BOS62433869911399103969710099
5CHC6330

This likely won't be the last week the Yankees are set up as the top hitting team as they are one of 14 teams with seven games. They begin the week against the tough Blue Jays rotation but end with the vulnerable Orioles staff.

This is also a rare week to start Pirates as Pittsburgh plays six of seven games at home, facing the susceptible Cubs and Nationals hurler.

The Diamondbacks and Astros get an early season breather with only five games. Houston is on the road for its quintet.

Those new to the site, I will soon be posting a Z Files, explaining the derivation and purpose of the rankings.

As is the custom, an update will be posted Sunday night.

Week of April 11-17

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ5142391961211069670969395
2ATL72534899112897103109100103102
3BAL633601131231151039492103100102
4BOS62433869911399103969710099
5CHC6330611410682106106106101100101
6CHW624601231078010010794101102102
7CIN6242411311093859084919392
8CLE63333106102879910491979998
9COL63342117113115101101117104104104
10DET73434879194101106110100102101
11HOU5230593977410410575939494
12KC725528780919810310699100100
13LAA633241101011141059810010298100
14LAD615421071031049710097989999
15MIA62442938371112109841009899
16MIL7344311111386100100119103103103
17MIN62433889510310010195979898
18NYM624331061119010510589100100100
19NYY72543116113108102100118105104105
20OAK7430797103899610097969897
21PHI7163498971181109610110599102
22PIT72561957911494105108100103102
23SD71643728411910010097989999
24SF61533838682929786919392
25SEA7163410510210598100106100101101
26STL725341039592101981011009899
27TB71643103100112999410510199100
28TEX6336010510212510410598103103103
29TOR716341151091238579112989496
30WSH734079784109101971071009799

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ Garcia RValdez L @Bassitt R@Carrasco R@Walker R
ATLSanchez. RCorbin LGray. R@Musgrove R@Snell L@Martinez R@Darvish R
BALHouser RLauer LBurnes R Montgomery LTaillon RCortes Jr. L
BOS@Manning R@Alexander L@Rodriguez L Ryan RGray ROber R
CHC @Quintana L@Brubaker R@Freeland L@Marquez R@Senzatela R@Gomber L
CHW Brash RRay LGilbert RKluber RPatino RYarbrough L
CIN Bieber RMcKenzie R@Buehler R@Gonsolin R@Urias L@Heaney L
CLE@Hernandez R@Mahle R@Lodolo L Rodon LDeSclafani RWood L
COL@Hearn L@Howard R Steele LStroman RThompson RSmyly L
DETWacha RHill LEovaldi R@Keller R@Bubic L@Hernandez R@Lynch L
HOU @Gallen R@Bumgarner L @Gonzales L@Flexen R@Brash R
KCCivale R@Hicks R@Wainwright RMize RSkubal LManning RAlexander L
LAAHernandez RLuzardo L @Dunning R@Perez L@Hearn L@Howard R
LAD @Archer R@Paddack RSanmartin LGutierrez RGreene RMahle R
MIA@Lorenzen R@Sandoval L Gibson REflin RSuarez LWheeler R
MIL@Zimmermann L@Kremer R@Means LMikolas RMatz LHudson RHicks R
MINFlexen RHeaney LKershaw L @Pivetta R@Houck R@Wacha R
NYM@Suarez L@Wheeler R@Nola R Kelly RDavies RSmith L
NYYManoah RKikuchi LBerrios RGausman R@Lyles R@Wells R@Zimmermann L
OAK@Patino R@Yarbrough L@McClanahan L@Rasmussen R@Ryu L@Manoah R@Kikuchi L
PHIWalker RMegill RScherzer R@Alcantara R@Lopez R@Rogers L@Hernandez R
PIT@Hudson RSmyly LHendricks RAdon RFedde RSanchez. RCorbin L
SD@Wood L@Cobb R@Webb RMorton RWright RAnderson RYnoa R
SEA@Bundy R@Velasquez R@Keuchel L@Lopez ROdorizzi RVerlander RUrquidy R
SFMartinez RDarvish RManaea L @Plesac R@Quantrill R@Civale R
STLThompson RLynch LGreinke R@Woodruff R@Peralta R@Houser R@Lauer L
TBBlackburn ROller RMontas RIrvin L@Cease R@Kopech R@Velasquez R
TEXGomber LKuhl R Ohtani RDetmers LSyndergaard RSuarez L
TOR@Taillon R@Cortes Jr. L@Cole R@Severino RJefferies RBlackburn ROller R
WSH@Ynoa R@Davidson L@Fried L@Keller R@Wilson R@Thompson R@Quintana L

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Slim Pickings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Slim Pickings
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown