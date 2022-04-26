MLB DraftKings Picks for Today

This article is part of our DraftKings Sportsbook series.

There will be no shortage of action across baseball Tuesday with 15 games on the schedule. There is the potential for a few games to be impacted by rain, though, including matchups between the Rockies and Phillies, and the Marlins and Nationals.

As we work our way through the bevy of betting options on the DraftKings SportsBook, here are three to consider while placing your wagers.

Mike Barner's season record: 2-1 (+0.28 units)

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Believe it or not, these two teams are actually separated by just a game-and-a-half in the NL Central standings. The Brewers are off to a 10-7 start, while the Pirates are a surprising 8-8, despite their stripped-down roster. They have a -28 run differential, though, so worse days are likely on the horizon.

These two teams already played a three-game series in Milwaukee with the Brewers winning each game. They will start Brandon Woodruff on Tuesday, who allowed just three base runners while recording nine strikeouts over six scoreless innings in his last start against the Pirates. Look for him to lead the Brewers to another victory.

MLB Best Bet: Brewers ML (-170) for 1 unit

San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds

The Reds underwent a full rebuild during the offseason, and their 3-13 reflects the sad state of affairs for the franchise. Their -41 run differential is the worst mark in the league, thanks, in large part, to their stripped-down lineup scoring a total of only 43 runs.

This is a mismatch of epic proportions with Joe Musgrove scheduled to start for the Padres and Reiver Sanmartin for the Reds. Sanmartin has allowed 10 runs over his first 12.2 innings, and has pitched a total of 24.1 innings in the majors. Meanwhile, Musgrove has followed up his 3.18 ERA and 3.70 FIP last season by allowing four runs across his first 19 innings.

I really like both the Brewers and Padres to win their games, so in addition to playing them individually on the money line, it also might be worth placing a small wager on them both to win in a parlay at +152 odds.

MLB Best Bet: Padres ML (-170) for 1 unit

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Injuries limited Bregman to only 91 games last season, and his 115 wRC+ in the games that he did play in was his lowest mark since he appeared in 49 games during the 2016 season. He still didn't strike out much, and his 6.4 percent barrel rate was actually the second-highest mark of his career, so it's fair to expect him to perform better this season, health permitting.

Bregman is indeed off to a hot start with a .491 slugging percentage and a 158 wRC+. Over his last seven games, he has registered at least two total bases five times. Another big night at the plate could be awaiting him against left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn, who has a 5.02 ERA and a 4.84 FIP in his young career. Bregman also has a career .569 slugging percentage versus lefties.

MLB Best Bet: Alex Bregman Over 1.5 Totals Bases (+125) for 0.75 units