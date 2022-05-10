DraftKings Sportsbook MLB Picks for Today: Best Props and Wagers

This article is part of our DraftKings Sportsbook series.

All odds accurate as of 12:30 PM EDT



MLB Player Prop: Christian Yelich over 1.5 Total Bases, +125

Yelich is 2-for-2 with a double and a homer vs. Reds rookie Hunter Greene, but there's more to this story. Greene has given up an incredible amount of home runs this year, allowing a homer almost every other inning (10 HR in 20.2 innings). He has allowed 28 hits this year, meaning over a third of his hits allowed have been homers. With Yelich in good form currently, batting high in the order and guaranteed the 9th inning as the road team, this is a nice spot. Also, be aware that Willy Adames (1-for-1 with a homer) and Rowdy Tellez (2-for-2 with two doubles) have good numbers vs. Greene as well.

MLB Player Prop: Kyle Wright over 17.5 Outs Recorded, -140

Braves pitcher Kyle Wright has been one of the more notable breakouts this year, logging 6+ innings in four of his five starts, allowing less than a baserunner per inning while striking out 37 batters in 31 innings. He's also pitching to a 0.47 ERA and 0.79 WHIP at home this year (19 innings). Meanwhile, Boston hasn't been hitting well, and is only 6-16 vs. RHP this year. There seems a pretty solid chance that Wright can complete 6 innings once again.

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

Justin Verlander vs. Joe Ryan

Verlander took the requisite time off following his Tommy John surgery and has returned as though he never left, establishing himself as one of the favorites for the AL Cy Young award. In addition to his fine work on the mound this year, it's also notable that Twins batters Byron Buxton (2-for-12), Jorge Polanco (2-for-11), Max Kepler (1-for-18), and Gary Sanchez (1-for-12) have all fared poorly vs. Verlander. In addition, the one batter who has had success vs. Verlander (Carlos Correa, 5-for-10) is out of the lineup right now. While Twins starter Joe Ryan has looked very sharp himself this year, he's no Verlander, and the Astros should clearly have the edge on offense here. Houston is also streaking right now, winning seven games in a row.

MLB Best Bet: Astros Money Line (-145)

MLB Player Prop: Robbie Ray under 6.5 strikeouts, +115

The reigning Cy Young winner has just looked a bit off this year, and his average fastball velocity is down a full 2.0 miles per hour from 2021. While he's never been the most consistent guy around, that has always been due to his control. The one constant throughout his career is that he's always averaged well above a strikeout per inning (248 strikeouts over 193.1 innings last year, just as an example), but somehow he has only recorded 31 strikeouts over 37 innings this season. In fact, he has only eclipsed 5 strikeouts on one of his six starts thus far. At plus-money that he won't get to 7 strikeouts, that seems a pretty good deal, things being what they are at the moment.

MLB Player Prop: Jesus Luzardo over 5.5 strikeouts, -110

The talented Luzardo is fully stretched out now, having logged 6.0 innings in each of his last two starts while throwing a season-high 98 pitches last time out. He has struck out 28 batters in just 20.1 innings this year, and his chances of getting to six strikeouts (with even just 5 innings) are pretty good considering that the Diamondbacks rank Top 5 in team strikeouts. I would be surprised if he doesn't get there tonight.

RotoWire Record:

14-22, -8.22 units