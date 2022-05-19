FanDuel MLB: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Thursday, as usual, sees an odd slate with five early games and only three games on the late (main) slate for DFS. The good news? All three games have an over/under of at least eight runs, which is high for a baseball game these days. Let's dive into this small slate and see what's cooking.

Pitching

It's tough to argue against Zac Gallen ($10,600) in cash games given his stellar start to the season. He hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a game this season and has struck out at least five in his last five starts. However, the Snakes are only a -118 favorite on the road at Wrigley Field, and going with a more economical option allows more cap room to spend up on bats.

The other two starters I like tonight are the Astros' Framber Valdez ($9,600) and Boston's Rich Hill ($7,800). Hill comes with more red flags given his age/injury history but is capable of putting together solid games (33 and 34 fantasy points in his last two starts). Valdez is the biggest favorite toeing the rubber tonight, so bonus points for the win are definitely in play – not to mention he has one of the better offenses backing him up.

Top Targets

There's a low floor but also a high ceiling whenever you choose Yordan Alvarez ($4,600) for your roster. I think he's a staple for cash games as a result because you're going to be on the losing end if he homers and you don't have him. His 13.02 fantasy points per game average is the best among regular starters, and facing Glenn Otto (four home runs in 18.1 innings this season) provides a great matchup.

The Red Sox have been a disappointment to start the season, but Rafael Devers ($4,000) has been one of the best hitters in baseball. He comes into the game scoring fantasy points in 22 straight games, last laying a goose egg April 23. He's been particularly hot as of late, scoring an average of 19.7 fantasy points over his last 10 contests.

Value Bats

Christopher Morel ($2,000) made a splash in his major-league debut by hitting a home run, and he was rewarded by the Cubs with a start at third base Wednesday night. While he didn't fare quite as well (a walk and a single), he still showed good poise at the plate. If you're fading Gallen tonight and looking for a minimal hit against your salary cap, here's an option.

There's been a lot of criticism of Marcus Semien ($2,500) given his slow start and how much money he got in the offseason. However, baseball is a marathon and not a sprint, and he still has plenty of time to turn things around. He's scored at least nine fantasy points in three of his last four games and has two walks over that span of games. The walks show he isn't pressing at the plate and will take what pitchers are giving him.

Stack To Consider

Mariners vs. Red Sox (Rich Hill): Ty France ($3,200), Julio Rodriguez ($3,100), Eugenio Suarez ($3,000), Luis Torrens ($2,100)

By all means, load up on Astros, but realize they'll be the most popular stack tonight. I know I touted Hill, but I also noted he has red flags and he is on the wrong side of 42 years old. Other than Rodriguez (who has never faced Hill), the other three Seattle hitters have all homered against him and have the favorable righty-vs-lefty matchup going. Suarez should be considered in all formats given his history against southpaws.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin Payne plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: Fanduel: kevinccp, Draft Kings: kevinccp, Yahoo: kevinccp.