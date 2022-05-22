MLB Free Picks Today: Best Bets for Sunday, May 22

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

RotoWire record: 19-29, -11.24 units

Logan Gilbert over 5.5 strikeouts (-116)

Gilbert's form has dropped a bit recently (at least as far as runs allowed), but he's remained consistent in getting at least five innings per start. He's failed to cover this number once in his last five starts (including a pair of nine-strikeout games in his last two starts). He also struck out nine Red Sox batters in his only prior start against them last year. Get this one quickly, as this line is on the move.

Yusei Kikuchi to win (+145)

Kikuchi tends not to go deep into games, but he is in excellent form and has completed six innings in two of his last three starts. Also note that the Reds are 1-9 against left-handed starters. Looks like clear value, compared to the Blue Jays run line, which is -125. Kikuchi has a good chance to go 5-6 innings and emerge with a lead (note the Blue Jays first five innings -0.5 line is -164). Also notable is that Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano returned last night, striking out the side.

Jose Urquidy to win (+170)

Again, compare this price to the Astros' run line, which is +105. Not counting the rainout at Minnesota a couple starts ago, Urquidy has gone five-plus innings in four consecutive starts. Also note that Urquidy has won three of his four starts in which the Astros won. Meanwhile, Rangers starter Taylor Hearn has given up multiple runs in the majority of his starts, which roughly coincides with how long Urquidy figures to be in the game. Also note that Taylor Hearn is a left-hander, and the Astros are 11-3 vs. left-handed starters. I like Urquidy's chance of leaving this game with a lead and the Astros holding it.

White Sox first 5 innings +0.5 (+115) at Yankees - Game 2

Michael Kopech vs. Luis Severino

Hard not to like getting plus half a run (at plus money) with Michael Kopech, who has registered scoreless outings in a majority of his starts this year. This is actually his second start in a row vs. the Yankees (he had the bad luck of facing Nestor Cortes last weekend), but note that he only allowed one hit in six innings in that game. Perhaps especially in this Game 2 of a doubleheader (where he might face a watered-down lineup), this looks like good value on the rising White Sox star.