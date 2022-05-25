MLB Expert Bets and Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook for Wednesday, May 25

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco has dug into the FanDuel Sportsbook to identify his best MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article: 2-2 (-0.35 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 21-26-2 (-6.42 RW Bucks)

I'm honing in on a night matchup in each league for Wednesday's two games to consider wagers on. The first is an NL battle where I see pitching primarily taking center stage early, while the second is an AL clash where I envision the home team having a fairly evident advantage.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves 7:20 pm ET

Starting Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Charlie Morton

Suarez pitched to some contact in his most recent turn against the Dodgers, but he's facing a more palatable matchup this time around. Atlanta comes in with an MLB-high 35.0 percent strikeout rate, a .182 average, a .577 OPS, .263 wOBA and -3.4 wRAA versus left-handers at home in May. He's also once again doing a better-than-average job of keeping the ball down (52.0 percent groundball rate) and limiting hard contact (20.0 percent line-drive rate and career-high 6.4 percent weak-contact rate allowed), plus he's been at his best on the road, where he boasts a 3-0 mark and 2.50 ERA in 18 innings.

Morton started off the season in questionable form and is still displaying more control issues than in the past, but he's righted the ship to the tune of a 2-0 record, 2.20 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 10.5 K/9 and 0.6 HR/9 in his last three starts. Both of those wins have come at Truist Park, where Morton also sports a 2.89 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and has yet to allow a home run in 18.2 innings. The Phillies have been dangerous against right-handed pitching on the road this month (.288 average, .373 wOBA), but the first 5 innings total is high enough to accommodate a couple of runs being scored on either side and still have the Under hit.

MLB Expert Picks for Phillies-Braves

Under 5.5 Total Runs – 1st 5 innings (-142) for 1 RW Buck

Under 5.5 Total Runs – 1st 5 innings (-142) for 1 RW Buck Phillies +0.5 - 1st 5 innings (-105) for 1 RW Buck

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 pm ET

Starting Pitchers: Glenn Otto vs. Reid Detmers

Otto has actually pitched well in four of his five starts, and he's gotten the better of noteworthy opponents like the Astros (twice) and the Yankees. However, the Angels are just as stiff a test and have hit Otto well in the past, and they check in with a .289 average, .839 OPS, .367 wOBA and 12.5 wRAA against righties at home in May. Otto also does continue putting plenty of runners on (4.8 BB/9) and has seen his strikeout rate plummet to 16.7 percent after he furnished a 25.2 percent figure as a rookie. His underlying metrics also hint at a bit of good fortune, as he sports a .301 xBA, .596 xSLG, .417 xwOBA and career-high 10.7 percent barrel rate/41.3 percent hard-hit rate allowed. In turn, L.A. has been a relatively patient, high-contact bunch in the aforementioned split, generating a 9.3 percent walk rate and acceptable 21.3 percent strikeout rate.

Detmers naturally gained plenty off acclaim for his no-hitter two starts ago, but he's been effective in almost all his starts and sports a 2-1 record, 1.96 ERA and 0.57 WHIP in 23 home innings thus far. The Rangers have been a mostly punchless bunch against left-handers on the road as well, posting a .216 average, .296 wOBA and -2.4 wRAA in that split for the season. What's more, Texas ranks in the bottom half of baseball with just 2.0 runs per first five innings per road game, while the Angels are in the top half with 2.6 per home contest in the first five.

MLB Expert Picks for Rangers-Angels

Angels -0.5 - 1st 5 innings (-115) for 1 RW Buck

Angels -0.5 - 1st 5 innings (-115) for 1 RW Buck Same Game Parlay: Angels moneyline and Jared Walsh To Record A Hit (+113) for 1 RW Buck

MLB Expert Picks Recap Tonight

Under 5.5 Total Runs – 1st 5 innings (-142) for 1 RW Buck

Phillies +0.5 (-105) for 1 RW Buck

Angels -0.5 - 1st 5 innings (-115) for 1 RW Buck

Same Game Parlay: Angels moneyline and Jared Walsh To Record A Hit (+113) for 1 RW Buck

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign.