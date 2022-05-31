MLB Expert Bets and Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday, May 31

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Expert Picks and Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday, May 31

RotoWire.com's Mike Barner has dug into the best odds available at the DraftKings Sportsbook to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

With a doubleheader between the Twins and Tigers included in the bunch, we have 16 baseball games to enjoy Tuesday. Most of them have evening start times on the East Coast, as well, which should lead to a fun night of betting.

As we look to capitalize on this packed schedule, let's highlight three wagers on the DraftKings Sportsbook that could help you put a little extra cash in your pocket.

Mike Barner's season record: 6-6 (-1.79 units)

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals took the first game of this series Monday by a 6-3 score. That marked the fourth loss over the last six games for the Padres, who are struggling to score runs. San Diego didn't score more than three runs in any of those losses, and they only scored four runs each in their two victories.

Their inability to score runs could be exacerbated in a matchup against Adam Wainwright, who has a career 3.22 FIP and 1.15 WHIP at home. Starting for the Padres is Blake Snell, who has allowed six runs over nine innings in his two starts this season. A lefty on the mound could be a big boost to a Cardinals lineup that has the highest OPS against left-handed pitchers (.827) in baseball.

DraftKings Best MLB Bets for Padres-Cardinals: Cardinals ML (-130) for 1 unit

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

This game has the potential to provide a great pitching matchup between Cristian Javier and Frankie Montas. Javier feels like the better bet of the two not to allow a run in the first inning, as the A's have the worst OPS in baseball. They could continue to struggle in that department given that Javier has a 0.97 WHIP this season to go along with his 2.43 ERA and 2.73 FIP.

Montas could also be in a favorable spot to keep the Astros scoreless in the first inning. Jose Altuve (head) and Kyle Tucker (foot) are both battling injuries, and if either of them is out it would be a huge loss for the Houston lineup. Montas has also been excellent at home, where he has a 3.23 FIP and a 1.21 WHIP for his career. Those numbers easily beat his 4.28 FIP and 1.32 WHIP on the road.

DraftKings Best MLB Bets for Astros-Athletics: Under 0.5 Total Runs in First Inning (-160) for 1 unit

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

Talk about being locked in at the plate. Betts is as hot as it gets, hitting 29-for-72 (.403) with a 1.420 OPS over his last 18 games. Getting on base so often while being part of an excellent Dodgers' lineup has helped him score 24 runs over that stretch.

The Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller to start Tuesday's contest. He continues to struggle to live up to expectations, recording a 6.05 ERA and a 4.48 FIP through nine appearances this season, seven of which were starts. He has a 1.58 WHIP, which is actually an improvement from his career 1.70 mark. Betts could be on base plenty of times in this game, and the Dodgers have the potential to hang a crooked number on Keller and the Pirates.

DraftKings Best MLB Bets for Pirates-Dodgers: Mookie Betts over 0.5 Runs Scored (-170) for 1 unit

DraftKings MLB Best Bets Recap

Cardinals ML (-130) for 1 unit

Astros-Athletics Under 0.5 Total Runs in First Inning (-160) for 1 unit

Mookie Betts over 0.5 Runs Scored (-170) for 1 unit

