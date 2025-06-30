This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

2025 MLB Draft Betting Odds & Preview

In my prior article, I handicapped the MLB draft first overall pick betting market. Fortunately, DraftKings is ahead of schedule with an early release of a much broader draft market. I have to imagine there's still more to be added on that front, but it's a good sign thus far. There are a lot of different props we can bet, so let's get to it.

2nd Overall Pick Odds (1.2)

For the 1.1 pick, I featured the four players I believe are most likely to be selected in Ethan Holliday, Kade Anderson, Jamie Arnold, and Aiva Arquette. Clearly, three of those will not be taken, so that opens up a lot of possibilities for the Los Angeles Angels at Number 2. The Angels are notorious for aggressively promoting their prospects. Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Christian Moore, and Ryan Johnson all made their team debuts within a year of being drafted.

That approach tells us the Angels will be looking for somebody who is close to MLB-ready. Chances are, we could see this pick make their debut before the 2026 All-Star break. LAA has needs on both sides of the ball, but their offense is in much better shape for the present and future with a strong young core. There are really only two hitters that would make sense for them to pursue with that route in Ethan Holliday and Aiva Arquette.

Anderson has a good chance to go 1.1 to Washington, but I'm still of the belief they will end up going Holliday. Anderson and Arnold are the most polished and pro-ready arms in this draft, while Doyle is a more unpolished flame-throwing lefty. Because of his heater that touches triple digits, Liam Doyle wouldn't be a shock coming off a National Pitcher of the Year award, but it seems less likely to me.

The hype surrounding Anderson after his stellar season with a nation-leading 180 K's after a historic College World Series performance makes him the prime target in my opinion. You'll have to lay a bit of juice, but I would imagine this steam only gets larger in the coming weeks. Should he get selected 1.1, I think Arnold is definitely a good bet. However, I have an uneasy feeling that Jamie Arnold could slide toward the middle of the top 10.

Pick: Kade Anderson -140

3rd overall pick odds (1.3)

This is the part of the draft where it gets interesting. Seattle holds the third pick this year. They're notorious for usually selecting high school players early. The M's did take my boy Jurrangelo Cijntje from Mississippi State 15th last year as a switch up. They are in great shape for the future with pitching, so a bat here makes sense. Then again, passing on Jamie Arnold at three is tough to do, unless Kade Anderson falls, which I highly doubt happens.

The best available at this point could be both Arnold and Aiva Arquette. Two different paths, but both great players. Since the younger guys have been a Seattle draft target in recent years, I'd say the dark horse is Seth Hernandez, a high school star committed to Vandy. But the more likely scenario would be one of the two college horses.

The markets are definitely going to do a lot of moving in the next couple weeks, so I hope the steam is in our favor. Betting-wise, it makes sense to take a piece on both of the college players here. Doyle is an interesting proposition here, but it's a tough projection because he has the most reliever risk of any of the top pitchers in this class. Arnold and Arquette would move quickly through the ranks. Ultimately, I'm taking a shot on Arnold as the official pick, but it's wise to take both as it's likely one of the two will be taken.

Remember, betting the MLB draft is more about taking small wins. Getting the big hit is hard to do unless you have inside sources.

Pick: Jamie Arnold +145

Pick: Aiva Arquette +200

4th overall pick odds (1.4)

Sean Sullivan

Liam Doyle

Betting Holliday here isn't bad, but I have a feeling we're going to see some movement, so +125 isn't appealing to me at the moment. Knowing the offense is in more dire need than the pitching, I'm leaning bat here. That would give Aiva Arquette a great landing spot in Coors Field. Arquette was the centerpiece for the Oregon State Omaha run this year. He's a giant 6'5" show stopper that has hit and power tools to all fields. As a mature hitter, he should fly through the farm quickly and form a great duo with Condon for years to come.

Pick: Aiva Arquette +350

There is currently no market for 5th overall with St. Louis, but if and when that comes up I will update you. St. Louis is rumored to be eyeing a bat, more than likely a high schooler. However, Doyle is interesting in this spot, as well as Kyson Witherspoon. But if they're going with a bat, they could opt for the arguably best college bat in Auburn's Ike Irish. Keep track of this one.

MLB Draft Position Markets

This is the market where DK gives us a handful of players to be taken over/under a set pick. Again, I would think more players are going to be added prior to the draft, so I will update you if that happens. Using context clues, a lot of these markets coincide with recent MLB mock drafts. There are a handful of listed players I'm still mulling over. But for now, this is what I'm eyeing.

Alex Lodise - SS FSU - 34.5 -115 both ways

It was a huge overachieving season for the Golden Spikes Finalist. Lodise hit .281with 9 homers and an .833 OPS in 2024. A surprising surge in '25, his .394 avg, 17 homers, and 1.167 OPS could give him a boost this year. That's on top of gold glove level defense.

Truthfully, I don't buy the outlier year. He projects more as a hit than power as a big leaguer and will play great defense. Shortstops are usually tough to judge as their premium position can inflate their value. A lot of teams could look to take him, but this is a loaded shortstop class with a lot of high school kids.

The Tigers and Mariners pick 34 and 35. With Seattle having a future shortstop in Colt Emerson, I don't know if Lodise is the best option at that spot. Detroit also has Bryce Rainer and Kevin McGonigle for their future at this position. I see Lodise sliding into the 40's, potentially the 50's.

Pick: O34.5 -115

Andrew Fischer - 3B/1B Tennessee - 24.5 -115 both ways

Fischer had a breakout campaign for the Vols in 2025 with a .341 avg, 25 bops, and a 1.257 OPS. He played more 1B than 3B this year, but teams will be taking him for his thunderous lefty bat. More than likely, he is power over hit at the next level, but his approach and swing decisions cleaned up big time this season with a 63 BB/42 BB ratio.

The Tigers are slated at 24, so this is a team that may opt for what could be the best college hitter at this point in the draft. They may end up going with a high school player, but Fischer is certainly worth a look. He brings energy and passion to any locker room.

Pick: U24.5 -115

Caden Bodine - C Coastal Carolina - 21.5 (O: -130/U: +100)

Caden Bodine is somebody I've really enjoyed watching these last few years. If you watched the College World Series, you saw how special he is behind the plate. Easily the best backstop in this class, Bodine's services could be used by any team. It doesn't hurt that he's a pretty good switch-hitter too, batting .337 across three seasons. He'll be a well-rounded player at the next level with an incredibly high floor.

The Brewers are at 20, and the Astros are at 21. Both can use a catcher for the future. Personally, I have Bodine as a top 20 pick, but can envision a scenario where he goes anywhere from 18-34. What ultimately will throw a wrinkle into this draft is how high some of these dark horses rise, which can alter the trajectory of this event.

I'm taking a shot at Bodine going under here.

Pick: U21.5 +100

Cam Cannarella - CF Clemson - 30.5 (O: -130/U: +100)

Super Cam has been the heart and soul of the Clemson Tigers for the past few years. He's made incredible plays on both sides of the ball, and he has a knack for playing the hero in the postseason. Just a gamer. In the winter, some early mocks had Cam as a top-three pick, which I thought was a little crazy.

Overall, he's going to give you a great lead-off approach with the ability to steal bases and have a strong hit tool. The power likely won't amount to much. On top of it, he's going to play great defense in the outfield.

Interestingly enough, Baltimore has three picks in the top 31, with back-to-back selections at 30 and 31. This line basically is baiting us to think the O's take him. They could, but considering they are in dire need of pitching, I would imagine at least one of their first three picks goes to the mound. Cam is a stud, but I'm not sure if his game currently translates as a first-rounder.

Pick: O30.5 -130

Devin Taylor - OF Indiana - 40.5 (U: -125/O: +105)

Taylor was largely considered a top 10 pick in the preseason, so it's odd to see the disrespect here, especially after the season he had. DT hit .374 with 18 bops, and a 1.200 OPS at Indiana. It was a career year for him after two great first seasons with the Hoosiers. He's a legit five tool player, but because he plays for Indiana, he doesn't get the respect or notoriety he should.

Personally, I think Taylor is a legit top 20 candidate, so a line at 40.5 is weird. Clearly, my opinion doesn't mean anything to these teams, but I doubt he falls out of the top 35. If the O's wanted another outfielder, he makes a lot more sense than Cannarella in the early 30's.

Pick: U40.5 -125

Ike Irish - C/OF Auburn - 8.5 (U: -130/O: +100)

Ike Irish has a case as the best college bat in the draft. It's a polished lefty who hit .350 in three seasons in the SEC. After a career year with 19 homers and a .364 average, the arrow is only pointing up for Irish. Defensively, he transitioned from catcher to outfielder, which is likely where he ends up long term.

Toronto picks at 8, so the question is if whether they pass on him or not. With a lot of teams in need of both hitting and pitching, there's a chance the first half of the draft goes haywire. The rumor is some of the college bats are picking up late steam among teams, which could work in Irish's favor. It's genuinely a toss up for me, but I would lean college bat over high schooler for me with the Jays. And chances are the only top arm remaining here is Kyson Witherspoon.

I think there's a decent shot Irish could land here, if not, the Reds have an opportunity to grab him at 9.

Pick: U8.5 -130

Jace LaViolette - CF Texas A&M - 19.5 (U: -130/O: +100)

Lava boy had so much 1.1 buzz coming into the year. It was a big time let down for the star player of what was supposed to be a super team for the Aggies. Often times, we see highly touted players struggle in their draft years, and it greatly impacts their status. That's likely what happens to Laviolette. Teams saw he's a power over hit guy with big time swing and miss stuff. Despite the fact that he's an athletic freak who can play a good CF at 6'6", there's some developing that will need to take place.

We saw a true five tooler with big swing and miss issues in Vance Honeycutt fall into the early 20's last year (which I still think is ridiculous), when he had a legit case as the best overall player in the 2024 class. While I have Lava as the college Matt Olson, there's a good chance he plummets anywhere from 15-25 in the draft.

Because of the upside, somebody is going to take him. I have high hopes for Lava, and I'm sure others do too. Currently, he's being mocked at 19.5 to Baltimore. Although, the O's have a lot more needs than another OF, another freak falling to them this late may be too much to pass up on. Still, I could see Arizona (18), Chicago (17), or Minnesota (16) taking him.

Pick: U19.5 -130

Kyson Witherspoon - SP Oklahoma - 10.5 (U: -130/O: +100)

You should remember Kyson Witherspoon. I wrote him up in a lot of my 2025 articles this year, where he made us a lot of money. He has been the best RHP in the country this season, and it wasn't close. In 95 innings, he had a 2.65 ERA with 124 K/23 BB. He looks like the next generation Dylan Cease with a four-pitch mix including a heater that runs up to 98/99. His presence, approach, and tempo on the mound have the makings of a future ace.

Witherspoon was reasonably one of the top three pitchers in college this year, but all the lefties are getting way more love than him. The difficult call for me is knowing the player, but previewing how the draft may unfold. I don't think any of the first four teams view Witherspoon worthy of that high of a pick. The Cardinals become an interesting scenario at 5, but the rumor is they are looking to go with a bat. The Pirates at 6 know they need a bat with their stocked pitching, so that's probably a no.

Miami at 7 is a possibility, especially if they deal Sandy Alcantara before the deadline. However, they are also likely to go with an under slot high school hitter. Toronto at 8 is another possibility, but a bat is more likely, where I have Irish going. The Reds at 9 are loaded with their pitching, so another arm is unlikely. Same thing with the White Sox.

I hate to say it because Witherspoon is certainly capable and deserving of going anywhere from 4-10, but I think this is one of those guys that ends up falling a smidge. He'll certainly be one of the biggest steals of the draft should he fall out of the top 8, but I think it ends up happening. Currently, he's being mocked to the Giants at 13.

Pick: O10.5 +100

Wehiwa Aloy - SS Arkansas - 17.5 (U: -130/O: +100)

I've mentioned a couple overachievers in this article, but there's none bigger than Wehiwa Aloy. The Golden Spikes winner had a very good season, even though it was easily the worst resume a winner has had since 2012. It was a massive turnaround from 2024, where he jumped his average up 80 points (very rare) and hit 21 homers. Additionally, he plays great defense at short. Aloy was a big centerpiece for the Razorbacks' Omaha run.

Personal feelings on Aloy are he's going to be a solid pro with 20-30 homer pop at his peak. But if you think because he won the Golden Spikes that he's some generational player, it's probably not going to happen. There's several big flaws in his game, which start with the big swing and miss (119 K's in 125 games at Arkansas). I'm not a fan of his swing, as it's a huge sweeping upper cut through the lower third of the zone. It's a power over hit profile with above average defense.

Ultimately, I don't like him in the top 20, maybe not even top 25, but I know somebody is going to take a chance on him. Plus if you add in the position premium at SS, there's a good shot he goes inside the top 20 because some GM will value that a ton.

Pick: U17.5 -130

Seth Hernandez - SP Corona (HS) - 6.5 (O: -120/U: -110)

Hernandez is definitely the top high school pitcher in this class. Unfortunately for him, he's dealing with some prized college arms that may impact his draft position. The Vandy commit is an athletic 6'4" horse with three plus pitches in his fastball, curveball, and changeup. He'll get up to 98 MPH. When we talk about the draft, teams usually prioritize projectability. That's Hernandez.

There's a lot to like about this kid whether it's his stuff/talent or his work ethic. I think 6.5 is a number that's way too low, though. If you look at the teams picking 1-6, you probably rule the first four of them out off the bat. It's extremely unlikely he would go before Anderson, Arnold, or Doyle. Plus, you figure Holliday goes inside the top 5. That really only leaves St. Louis at 5 or Pittsburgh at 6 to make the under happen. The Pirates have so much pitching with so little hitting right now that they're likely out of the arms race. The Cardinals are rumored to like the high school bats.

It seems like Hernandez falls into the back half of the top 10 or even the early teens. Currently, he's being mocked to the Reds at 9 by Kiley McDaniel anyway.

Pick: O6.5 -120

MLB Draft Matchups

This section is a bit light on DK right now with only eight head-to-head matchups. The book just picks two players with similar landing ranges and allows you to bet who is selected first. Chances are, a lot more names will be made available in the coming weeks.

Anthony Eyanson (-155) vs. JB Middleton (+125)

Anthony Eyanson is somebody I've talked about for the second half of the season as one of my biggest risers in this draft. He went from obscurity to somebody that may be a top 20 pick. Eyanson is definitely a wild card here. His performance this season was instrumental in LSU's title run.

It's electric stuff from Eyanson, who tallied 152 K/36 BB in 108 innings. He's an athletic arm with four legit pitches, which he can all throw for strikes. I don't think there's been enough love on him yet with his ascension, but I'd be surprised if he's not going inside the top 25.

Middleton was awesome for Southern Miss this year with his 122 K/25 BB ratio in 105.1 IP. The fastball is similar to Eyanson's in velo as it touches 97 and draws a lot of swing and miss in the zone. But he's only a three pitch pitcher (slider and change up). Ultimately, a lot of his big performances were against a weak Sun Belt. I see Middleton going in the 40's or 50's.

There's more hype and ceiling with Eyanson, so this number is a steal.

Pick: Eyanson -155

Gavin Kilen vs Brendan Summerhill (-115 both ways)

Despite playing two different positions, these are similar hitters. Kilen had a breakout year at Tennessee (.357 avg/15 HR/1.112 OPS). Plus it doesn't hurt he's an anchor up the middle at SS/2B. He's a bit more power than Summerhill, while the latter is a bit more hit.

Summerhill has been a stud for Arizona the last two years. He hit .343 with a 1.015 OPS in 2025 as he was a key cog in their Omaha run. Summerhill was plagued by a leg injury this season, so he missed about 15 games and played hurt for a lot of the season.

Summerhill was drawing 1st round grades preseason, especially as a high floor potentially good ceiling OF.