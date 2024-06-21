Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros & More MLB Best Bets & Expert Picks for Friday, June 21

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets and Expert Picks for

Friday, June 21



YTD 100-98-1

Prior article (2-1 +0.45 units)

SPLITS

I lean on splits more than any other metric for baseball. I look at home/road and vs. RHP/LHP over the last 30 days to get enough of a sample size but also recency. This is where you can find value because oddsmakers do not bake these into the lines.

POWER OUTAGE

Scoring and home runs continue to be down and UNDERS are hitting at a nice clip. Oddsmakers have adjusted totals and we are seeing a lot more 7.5s and 8.0s. I will continue to focus on OVERS on pitcher-recorded outs at 15.5 or 17.5 as opportunities to get value. You can add unearned runs, hits allowed and strikeouts to the pitcher props I am focused on. Until we see a major change in offense with the weather heating up or major line/odds adjustments, I would continue to

hammer pitcher props.

WEATHER IMPACT

Always check weather for every game. Look at the temperature and wind. If the temperature/humidity is high, the ball will carry more; if the wind is blowing in or the temperature is cold the ball will stay in the ballpark. As we enter the summer, the temperatures and humidity

are starting to rise, so keep an eye on if scoring starts to see an uptick.

BULLPEN USAGE

You need to check bullpen usage for each team before making your plays. The starting pitching represents about 55 percent of the game, and the bullpen is 45 percent and often overlooked. The quality of the bullpen combined with availability is critical when taking a full game play vs. a F5-inning play.

WEEKEND/DAY GAMES/DOUBLEHEADERS MLB BETTING

Lineups can get very tricky, especially with day games after night games. I would caution about playing any totals (especially team) before lineups come out on early games. One or two key players out of a lineup can completely change the projection of a game. I avoid all doubleheaders now as there is just too much of an unknown with how lineups will be constructed unless I am taking an UNDER.

MLB Unit Betting Guide (Here is a basic guideline that I use when it

comes to betting baseball and knowing what unit value to place on each

bet)

1 unit (Moneyline/Run Line/Totals strongest plays, System Plays)

0.75 unit (ML/RL/Totals Medium Plays, Pitcher Props – Ks, Outs; F5)

0.50 unit (Pitcher Props – Earned Runs; Hitter Props – TB, HRRBI; Team

Totals, F5 Run Line/Totals)

0.25 unit (Parlays, HR Props, Alt Props)

MLB fans: Get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM bonus code for a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of several leading sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal.

Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros

The Orioles are the top offense in baseball, and average 5.3 runs per game on the road. They lead baseball in wRC+ against right-handed pitching on the road (154).

They are facing Jake Bloss in his MLB debut. Normally, I have learned to stay away from starting-pitching debuts, but Bloss has not pitched above Double-A. The Orioles are also 8-2 in their last 10 road games for the OVER on their team total.

MLB Picks for Orioles at Astros

Orioles OVER 4.5 runs for 2 units (DraftKings -125)





Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds

I have been going against the Red Sox versus left-handed pitching, but they are hot the last month with a 149 wRC+ (road). They are 8-2 in their last 10, which were against the Yankees, Phillies and sweeping the Blue Jays.

Kutter Crawford started off strong and then hit a bad stretchm, but it was against the Braves, Brewers and Orioles. His last two starts have been solid with 17 strikeouts, two walks, and five earned runs allowed.

Andrew Abbott has been decent on the season with a 3.51 ERA in his last seven starts, but the 25:14 K:BB ratio is disturbing and will cost him against a hot Red Sox lineup.

MLB Picks for Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds

Red Sox ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -108)

Red Sox OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)



Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies are 25-5 straight up at home in their last 30 games, but they have been struggling lately (4-6 last 10). But this team has been so good at home and they get Jordan Montgomery, who has a 6.88 ERA in his last seven starts. He has pitched better in his last two starts, but the numbers for Philly at home are just too strong to ignore. I am not a fan of Taijuan Walker on the other side against the Diamondbacks, who are 7-3 in their last 10.

MLB Picks for Diamondbacks at Phillies

Phillies ML for 1.35 unit (DraftKings -135)



Baseball fans present in the Tar Heel State can claim thousands of dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos this baseball season now that North Carolina sports betting is officially live. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new customers $250 in bonus bets after making an initial wager of at least $10.



MLB Best Bets Today Recap



Orioles OVER 4.5 runs for 2 units (DraftKings -125)

Red Sox ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -108)

Red Sox OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Phillies ML for 1.35 unit (DraftKings -135)

Stay up to date on the best MLB picks and props every day of the season using RotoWire's props tool. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.

